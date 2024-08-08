SSC CGL 2024 Tier I Exam Schedule Released, Details Here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the schedule for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier I Examination 2024. Students who have registered for the examination can check the dates by visiting the official website, ssc.gov.in . The Tier I exam will be held from September 9 to September 26.

"The Commission has decided to conduct the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024 (Tier-I) from September 9, 2024, to September 26, 2024. Candidates are advised to visit the Commission's website at regular intervals for further updates," reads the official notice.

The application process began on June 24 and ended on July 27. The application correction window will be open from August 10 to August 11. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 17,727 vacancies.

Document verification will be carried out by the user departments following the declaration of final results.

The minimum passing marks for the examination are set at 30% for unreserved candidates, 25% for OBC and EWS candidates, and 20% for all other categories.

Additionally, the maximum allowable error rates (minimum qualifying standards) are 20% for unreserved candidates, 25% for OBC and EWS candidates, and 30% for all other categories. The tentative date for the Tier II examination is December 2024.

Successful candidates will be appointed to Group 'B' and Group 'C' positions in ministries, departments, and organisations of the Government of India, as well as various constitutional bodies, statutory bodies, and tribunals. Post allocation will be based on merit and preference, as outlined in the examination notice.

SSC CGL 2024:

The selection process involves a two-tier computer-based examination (CBE), followed by a document verification round.

SSC CGL 2024: Minimum Qualifying Marks

The minimum qualifying marks for Tier-I, Section-I, Section-II, and Module-I of Section-III of Paper-I of Tier-II & Paper-II of Tier-II Examination are as follows:

UR: 30%

OBC/EWS: 25%

All other categories: 20%

Candidates will be shortlisted based on their scores in Tier-I, which is a Computer Based Examination, categorised by their respective groups to proceed to Tier-II. Separate cutoffs will be fixed for the Junior Statistical Officer post for participation in Paper-I & Paper-II of Tier-II, for the Statistical Investigator Grade-II post for participation in Paper-I & Paper-II of Tier-II, and all other posts for participation in Paper-I of Tier-II.

Tier-II Examination will be conducted for all candidates who have qualified in Tier-I. In Tier II, all candidates must participate in all three sections of Paper I.

However, only those candidates shortlisted for the Junior Statistical Officer/Statistical Investigator Grade-II posts will need to participate in Paper II.

In Paper I of Tier II, candidates must meet the qualifying criteria for all sections.