SSC Combined Graduate Level 2023 Final Results Declared, Check Steps To Access

SSC CGL 2023 Results: Individuals who took the final exam can access their results at ssc.nic.in.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the final results for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination 2023. Individuals who appeared in the exam can visit the official website ssc.nic.in to access their results. The SSC CGL 2023 aimed to fill a total of 8,415 vacancies.

Candidates were shortlisted for the evaluation of Section 2 or the Computer Knowledge Test (CKT) and Data Entry Speed Test (DEST) based on their performances in Sections 1 and 2 of Paper 1 in the Tier 2 exam. This applied to all posts except Statistical Investigator (SI) Grade-II. Those who didn't qualify in Section 1 and Section 2 were not eligible for the evaluation of Section 3, as per the commission.

The commission stated that 7,859 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted for the SSC CGL 2023, pending their qualification in the document verification process to be carried out by the respective user departments. The results of 10 candidates have been withheld due to various reasons, and their roll numbers are outlined in the result notification.

The commission made it clear that there was no reserve or waiting list for CGL 2023, and any vacancies that remain unfilled would be carried over to the following year(s).



The final answer keys and marks for both candidates who have been selected and those who have not will be released soon, it added.

SSC CGL 2023: Steps to check the final results