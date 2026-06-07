SRMJEEE 2026 Phase 2 Slot Booking Begins, Check Direct Link To Book

The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) has started the slot booking process for SRMJEEE 2026 Phase 2. Candidates who have registered for the entrance examination can now book their preferred exam date and time through the official portal. The SRMJEEE 2026 Phase 2 examination is scheduled to be conducted from June 10 to June 15, 2026, in an online proctored mode.

The slot booking is mandatory for all registered candidates. So applicants are advised to complete the process as early as possible to secure their preferred slot.

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How to Book SRMJEEE 2026 Exam Slot?

Visit the official SRMIST admission website at srmist.edu.in.

Log in using the Application Number and Date of Birth.

Select preferred examination date and time slot.

Verify the details carefully.

Click on the submit button to confirm the booking.

There will be two examination slots available each day during the examination period. Candidates can choose a suitable date and time based on availability.

SRMJEEE 2026 Admit Card

SRMIST has informed candidates that the admit card for SRMJEEE 2026 Phase 2 will be available only after completing the slot booking process. Therefore, applicants must finish slot selection before they can download their hall ticket.

The entrance examination will be conducted in an online proctored format, allowing students to take the test from their homes without visiting any examination centre. During the exam, candidates will be monitored through proctoring software that tracks video, audio, and computer activity to ensure a fair examination process.

Candidates are advised to complete the slot booking process at the earliest and download their admit cards once they become available to avoid any last-minute issues.