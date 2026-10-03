Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Launches Physical Education Module To Identify Grassroots Talent

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya has launched the Physical Education Professionals' Module under the National Sports Repository System to strengthen sports talent identification at the grassroots level. The initiative aims to create a structured repository of physical education teachers across the country and map their qualifications, skills and areas of expertise. The minister highlighted the important role of physical education teachers in identifying young sporting talent and providing them with appropriate guidance. He also called for a scientific approach to talent identification, beginning at schools and colleges and extending to district, state and national levels.

The Physical Education Professionals Module has been introduced on the National Sports Repository System, a centralised digital platform that maintains information on stakeholders in the Indian sports ecosystem.

Mandaviya called for a nationwide campaign to register physical education teachers and create a structured repository at district, state and national levels. He said the initiative would help identify teachers based on their qualifications, capabilities and specialisations.

The minister also directed that the repository be completed within six months. He said its progress would be reviewed regularly and stressed that the initiative should be treated as a mission to develop sports in the country.

Mandaviya highlighted the role of physical education teachers in spotting sporting potential among children and young people. Since teachers spend significant time with students, they can help identify children with the physical attributes and potential required for different sports.

He also emphasised the growing importance of sports science in identifying, nurturing and training athletes. The initiative is expected to support a more systematic approach to developing sporting talent from the grassroots level.

The launch event was attended by officials from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Sports Authority of India, Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education and other sports organisations.