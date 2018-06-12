SpiceJet, Amity Join Hands To Launch 3 Year Online BBA Course

CommentsThe programme offers a confirmed placement in SpiceJet, with a starting annual salary of Rs 8 lakh on completion of the Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA),it added. "The Spice Star Academy will provide a launch pad to aspiring young women and men and nurture talent through training programmes," said Ajay Singh, chairman, SpiceJet. The Gurugram-based no-frills carrier is expanding its domestic and international routes with the addition of 205Boeing aircrafts and 50 Bombardier Q400s, which are to be delivered to it over the next couple of years, and may require around 6,000 crew members.
