South Asian University Invites Applications For Spot Round Admissions, Check Details

South Asian University Admissions 2026-27: The South Asian University (SAU), New Delhi, has invited applications from eligible candidates for various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. The last date to submit applications is August 4. The spot admission process is open to all eligible candidates, including those who did not apply during the earlier admission rounds. Admissions will be conducted at the SAU campus in New Delhi between 9:30 am and 4 pm.

Eligibility Criteria for Spot Admissions

Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate programmes must have valid scores in relevant national-level entrance examinations such as CUET-UG, JEE Main, NEET, CLAT, AILET, or LSAT, depending on the programme. For postgraduate programmes, admissions will be based on CUET-PG, GATE, CAT, MAT, CMAT, XAT, or qualifying degree marks, as applicable.

Programmes Offered Under Spot Round

The undergraduate programmes offered under the spot round include BTech in Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Dual Degree BTech-MTech (CSE), BTech in Mathematics and Computing, BA LLB (Hons), BBA LLB (Hons), BA (Hons) in Media, Arts and Design, Integrated BBA-MBA, and Integrated BS-MS (Interdisciplinary Sciences).

At the postgraduate level, candidates can apply for programmes including MSc Computer Science, MCA, Integrated MTech (CSE), MTech (CSE), MBA, MS in Business Analytics and AI, MA Sociology, MS in Climate Change and Sustainability, MSc Applied Mathematics, MA Journalism and Digital Media, MA Communication for Sustainable Development, and MSc Biotechnology.

Selection Process and Documents Required

According to the university, admissions will be granted based on merit, determined through national-level entrance test scores or qualifying degree marks, depending on the programme.

Candidates reporting for admission must carry all original documents for verification. Those offered admission will be required to pay the prescribed admission fee immediately to confirm their seats.

For programme-wise eligibility, spot round notices, and the application process, candidates can visit the official SAU admissions portal.