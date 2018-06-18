Soon, 'Smart Classes' In Gurugram Government Schools

The Gurugram administration will next month launch a pilot project in 17 government schools under which students would be taught in "smart classes" using tablets, an official spokesman said here today.

Education | | Updated: June 18, 2018 19:02 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Soon, 'Smart Classes' In Gurugram Government Schools

'The project is based on "tab lab" concept, which would be made available to students of Class 1-8.

Chandigarh:  The Gurugram administration will next month launch a pilot project in 17 government schools under which students would be taught in "smart classes" using tablets, an official spokesman said here today. The EduTech project will be rolled out in the first week of July, the spokesman said.    He said the EduTech project aims to connect government school students with technology. The project will be initially launched in 17 schools in Gurugram and three in Rewari.    

The State Council of Educational Research and Training has given training to principals and teachers of the schools.    

The spokesman said the project is based on "tab lab" concept, which would be made available to students of Class 1-8.    

Similarly, the spokesman said, "smart classes" would be organised for students of Class 9-12, where children would be taught with the help of projectors.    

Comments
The project would be run for three years and could be replicated in other districts, he added.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

GurugramHaryanaGovernment Schools

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Fifa World CupWorld Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilHIVTrain StatusPNR StatusPaytmAmazonOla

................................ Advertisement ................................