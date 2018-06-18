Soon, 'Smart Classes' In Gurugram Government Schools The Gurugram administration will next month launch a pilot project in 17 government schools under which students would be taught in "smart classes" using tablets, an official spokesman said here today.

Share EMAIL PRINT 'The project is based on "tab lab" concept, which would be made available to students of Class 1-8. Chandigarh: The Gurugram administration will next month launch a pilot project in 17 government schools under which students would be taught in "smart classes" using tablets, an official spokesman said here today. The EduTech project will be rolled out in the first week of July, the spokesman said. He said the EduTech project aims to connect government school students with technology. The project will be initially launched in 17 schools in Gurugram and three in Rewari.



The State Council of Educational Research and Training has given training to principals and teachers of the schools.



The spokesman said the project is based on "tab lab" concept, which would be made available to students of Class 1-8.



Similarly, the spokesman said, "smart classes" would be organised for students of Class 9-12, where children would be taught with the help of projectors.



The project would be run for three years and could be replicated in other districts, he added.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)



The Gurugram administration will next month launch a pilot project in 17 government schools under which students would be taught in "smart classes" using tablets, an official spokesman said here today. The EduTech project will be rolled out in the first week of July, the spokesman said. He said the EduTech project aims to connect government school students with technology. The project will be initially launched in 17 schools in Gurugram and three in Rewari.The State Council of Educational Research and Training has given training to principals and teachers of the schools.The spokesman said the project is based on "tab lab" concept, which would be made available to students of Class 1-8.Similarly, the spokesman said, "smart classes" would be organised for students of Class 9-12, where children would be taught with the help of projectors. The project would be run for three years and could be replicated in other districts, he added. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter