Soon, 'Smart Classes' In Gurugram Government Schools

The State Council of Educational Research and Training has given training to principals and teachers of the schools.
The spokesman said the project is based on "tab lab" concept, which would be made available to students of Class 1-8.
Similarly, the spokesman said, "smart classes" would be organised for students of Class 9-12, where children would be taught with the help of projectors.
CommentsThe project would be run for three years and could be replicated in other districts, he added.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)