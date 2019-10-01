DU SOL Result 2019: Delhi Univerisity Releases School of Open Learning Result

DU SOL result 2019: The SOL results are available on the portal, sol.du.ac.in.

DU SOL result 2019: Students enrolled in distance courses at School of Open Learning or SOL in Delhi University (DU) may download their results from the official website. According to an official from SOL, DU, all the results have been uploaded on the official website. The SOL results are available on the portal, sol.du.ac.in. The School conducts annual examinations in May and June and the corresponding results are declared in October. The SOL results of Bachelor of Arts (B.A) and Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) have been uploaded on the official portal.

The official has also confirmed that the SOL result of more than 80,000 B.A first year students has also been uploaded on the website.

The website, which is currently unresponsive, is expected to return soon and hence students will be able to check their result in some time.

In a related development, taking a step forward in the direction of Distance Education, the SOL, which offers under-graduate courses in the distance mode, has decided to offer courses in online mode too.

SOL is among four institutes whose proposal for online course was approved by UGC.

The online course is aimed at attracting global students who would be able to access the course material from the University's website.

An official from UGC spoke to NDTV on phone and said that SOL will upload the learning materials on its website by November this year and start enrolling students in the program from January 2020.

The courses which are, reportedly, on offer are the same courses which were being offered by SOL in distance mode - BA, B.Com., BA English Honors, BA Political Science Honors, and B.Com. Honors.

The University is yet to make a formal announcement about the online courses.

