DU SOL Result 2019: Delhi Univerisity Releases School of Open Learning Result

SOL result 2019: DU SOL results are available on the official portal, sol.du.ac.in.

Education | Edited by | Updated: October 01, 2019 21:16 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
DU SOL Result 2019: Delhi Univerisity Releases School of Open Learning Result

DU SOL result 2019: The SOL results are available on the portal, sol.du.ac.in.


DU SOL result 2019: Students enrolled in distance courses at School of Open Learning or SOL in Delhi University (DU) may download their results from the official website. According to an official from SOL, DU, all the results have been uploaded on the official website. The SOL results are available on the portal, sol.du.ac.in. The School conducts annual examinations in May and June and the corresponding results are declared in October. The SOL results of Bachelor of Arts (B.A) and Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) have been uploaded on the official portal.

The official has also confirmed that the SOL result of more than 80,000 B.A first year students has also been uploaded on the website. 

The website, which is currently unresponsive, is expected to return soon and hence students will be able to check their result in some time. 

sol, sol result, du sol, sol du, sol result 2019, du sol result, sol.du.ac.in, sol du result, sol.du.ac.in result, du sol result 2019, sol.du.ac.in result 2019, www.sol.du.ac.in result 2019, sol results 2019, sol du result 2019, sol login, sol.du.ac.in marksheet 2019, du result, sol marksheet, sol.du.ac.in result 2019 b.com programme, sol.du.ac.in result 2019 ba programme, school of open learning, www.sol.du.ac.in, du.sol.nic.in result 2019,,, b.com result 2019 sol, dusol

DU SOL result 2019: The results have been released on the official portal of School of Open Learning, Delhi University. 

In a related development, taking a step forward in the direction of Distance Education, the SOL, which offers under-graduate courses in the distance mode, has decided to offer courses in online mode too. 

SOL is among four institutes whose proposal for online course was approved by UGC. 

The online course is aimed at attracting global students who would be able to access the course material from the University's website. 

An official from UGC spoke to NDTV on phone and said that SOL will upload the learning materials on its website by November this year and start enrolling students in the program from January 2020. 

The courses which are, reportedly, on offer are the same courses which were being offered by SOL in distance mode - BA, B.Com., BA English Honors, BA Political Science Honors, and B.Com. Honors. 

The University is yet to make a formal announcement about the online courses. 

Click here for more Education News



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

sol resultDU sol result

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Dr. Herbert KleberMahatma GandhiKarwa ChauthAmit ShahHaryana ElectionUPDurga PujaRahul GandhiSensexIRCTCChina National DayBigg BossLive TVHOP LivePNR StatusToday NewsAmazonSmart WatchRenault KwidMotorola Razr Samsung Galaxy Fold

................................ Advertisement ................................