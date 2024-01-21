Social Justice Department Announces Scholarships For Scheduled Caste Students

Post-matric scholarship scheme: The initiative covers all recognised courses from Class 11 onwards.

In a significant move towards fostering inclusive education, the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment has introduced a scholarship programme for 69 lakh scheduled caste students for the academic year 2023-24. The initiative, under the post-matric scholarships scheme, aims to support students in pursuing higher education.

Eligibility Criteria

To qualify for the scholarships, the parents or guardians' annual income must not exceed Rs 2.50 lakh. Additionally, students must be enrolled in recognised colleges or schools offering various courses.

Scope

The scholarship programme covers all recognised courses from Class 11 onwards. Applications for the scholarships will be accepted and verified by the respective state and government/Union Territory authorities.

Coverage of the Poorest Households

A key highlight of the programme is its focus on providing financial assistance to the poorest households, aligning with the government's commitment to empower marginalised communities through education.

Entitlements

Under the scheme, students will receive coverage for compulsory non-refundable fees. Furthermore, an academic allowance will be provided, ranging from Rs 2,500 to Rs 1,35,000 per annum, depending on the course of study.

Special Provisions For Specially-Abled Students

The scheme offers an additional 10 per cent allowance for Divang (specially-abled) students.

Application process

Interested and eligible students are required to apply for the scholarships by visiting their state portals.

Students must have a valid mobile number, Aadhaar number (UID), Aadhaar seeded bank account, income certificate and caste certificate.

They are advised to check the scheme guidelines and detailed eligibility criteria on the ministry's official website.