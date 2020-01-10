Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) Test Result Announced

Admission to a total of 16 institutes in this university is done through SNAP score.

Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) Test result has been released. SNAP is an entrance test for candidates aspiring to join MBA / MSc programmes offered by Institutes of Symbiosis International which is a deemed university. Admission to a total of 16 institutes in this university is compulsorily done through SNAP score.

SNAP Test Result

The SNAP score is used for shortlisting candidates for Group Exercise, Personal Interaction and Writing Ability Test.

SNAP Test results are used for various management courses of Symbiosis International University, which include MBA (Innovation and Entrepreneurship), MBA (Information Technology), M.Sc (Computer Applications), MBA (Infrastructure Management), MBA (Business Analytics), MBA (International Business), MBA (Agri Business), MBA (Energy & Environment), MBA (Telecom Management), MBA (Communication Management), MBA (Operations Management), MBA (Information Technology Business Management), MBA (Data Sciences and Data Analytics), MBA (Hospital & Healthcare Management), MBA (Communication Management), MBA (Banking and Finance) and MBA (Sports Management).

