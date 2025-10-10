SLPRB Recruitment 2025: Assam Police Final Result Released For Constable, Sub-Inspector Posts, Download Here

Assam Police Final Result 2025: The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam has released the results for 202 Sub-Inspector, 164 Constable posts, Civil Defence, staff posts and more today, October 10, 2025 at 11:30 am. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the result on the official website of the board - slprbassam.in. The ADRE grade 3 results have also been released, which students can check through the official link provided here.
Download Result Here- "SLPRB Assam Police 2025 Result Direct Link Download"
SLPRB Assam Recruitment 2025: How To Download Assam Police Recruiment Result?
- Visit the official website of the board - slprbassam.in.
- On the homepage, click on "Final Result For SI" or "Final Result For CN" to check results for Sub-Inspectors or Police Constable respectively.
- Enter your application number, name and date of birth and your result will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and save the result for future reference.
The Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) Grade 3 results were also released today at 10:30 am. Candidates can check and download the results here - "SLRC ADRE Grade 3 Result Download Link".
The result has been released for the following Assam Police vacancies:
Sub-Inspector Vacancies:
- 144 posts of Sub Inspector (UB) in Assam Police,
- 7 posts of Sub Inspector of Police (Communication) in APRO,
- 51 posts of Sub Inspector (AB) for Assam Commando Battalions &
- 1 post of Assistant Deputy Controller, Civil Defence (Jr.) under
- DGCD & CGHG, Assam.
Constable:
- 164 posts of Constable (AB) for Assam Commando Battalions.
Other vacancies include:
- Cook-26, Barber - 12, Water Carrier - 3, Dhobi- 11 & Cobbler-2 in Assam Police
- Cook-7, Water Carrier- 24, Dhobi-13, Barber-2, Electrician-2, Plumber-1, Mason-1 & Tailor-3 for Assam Commando Battalions, and Cook-44, Water Carrier-12, Dhobi- 23, Barber-10 & Cobbler-15 under DGCD & CGHG, Assam and more.
10 posts of Cook (SDRF) under Fire & Emergency Services, Assam.