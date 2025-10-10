SLPRB Recruitment 2025: Assam Police Final Result Released For Constable, Sub-Inspector Posts, Download Here

Assam Police Final Result 2025: The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam has released the results for 202 Sub-Inspector, 164 Constable posts, Civil Defence, staff posts and more today, October 10, 2025 at 11:30 am. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the result on the official website of the board - slprbassam.in. The ADRE grade 3 results have also been released, which students can check through the official link provided here.

Download Result Here- "SLPRB Assam Police 2025 Result Direct Link Download"

SLPRB Assam Recruitment 2025: How To Download Assam Police Recruiment Result?

Visit the official website of the board - slprbassam.in.

On the homepage, click on "Final Result For SI" or "Final Result For CN" to check results for Sub-Inspectors or Police Constable respectively.

Enter your application number, name and date of birth and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the result for future reference.

The Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) Grade 3 results were also released today at 10:30 am. Candidates can check and download the results here - "SLRC ADRE Grade 3 Result Download Link".

The result has been released for the following Assam Police vacancies:

Sub-Inspector Vacancies:

144 posts of Sub Inspector (UB) in Assam Police,

7 posts of Sub Inspector of Police (Communication) in APRO,

51 posts of Sub Inspector (AB) for Assam Commando Battalions &

1 post of Assistant Deputy Controller, Civil Defence (Jr.) under

DGCD & CGHG, Assam.

Constable:

164 posts of Constable (AB) for Assam Commando Battalions.

Other vacancies include:

Cook-26, Barber - 12, Water Carrier - 3, Dhobi- 11 & Cobbler-2 in Assam Police

Cook-7, Water Carrier- 24, Dhobi-13, Barber-2, Electrician-2, Plumber-1, Mason-1 & Tailor-3 for Assam Commando Battalions, and Cook-44, Water Carrier-12, Dhobi- 23, Barber-10 & Cobbler-15 under DGCD & CGHG, Assam and more.

10 posts of Cook (SDRF) under Fire & Emergency Services, Assam.