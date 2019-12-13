Sikkim Teacher Eligibility Test Postponed

No new dates have been announced for the STET exam so far.

Human Resource Development department of Government of Sikkim has postponed the STET or Sikkim Teacher Eligibility Test. The government has not released a new date for the Sikkim TET, which is being held as an eligibility criterion for appointment as primary teacher for classes 1 to 5 and for Elementary (Graduate) teacher for classes 6 to 8. The exam was sheduled for December 14, 2019.

"It is hereby notified for general information of all concerned that the Government has decided to postpone the State Teacher Eligibility Test 2019 Test (STET), scheduled to be held on 14th December 2019(Saturday) till further order," an official notification said.

STET is conducted once in a year and all candidates who pass the exam will be awarded certificate.

The validity of certificate will be till the candidate crosses the employability age as per the State Government norms. However, it does not cover the special exemption of higher age given to the temporary in-service employees.

A person who scores 60% or more in TET will be considered TET pass.

STET questions will be of objective type (Multiple Choice Question).

Earlier, several other exams have also been postponed in various parts of the North-East in the wake of unrest in the region over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill or CAB.

Meanwhile, footballer turned politician Bhaichung Bhutia on Thursday said the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was against the "interest" of the indigenous people of Sikkim as well as article 371(F) of the Constitution which grants special status to the state.

Mr Bhutia, who is the working president of Hamro Sikkim Party (HSP) asked the state's ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) and the opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) to explain their alliance with the BJP after the latter rejected their concerns on the Citizens Amendment Bill passed by Parliament.

