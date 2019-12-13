Exams Deferred In North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Meghalaya

Meghalaya: Exams deferred in NEHU

Examinations in Meghalaya's North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) scheduled on December 13 and 14 have been postponed. "In view of unavoidable circumstances, all under-graduate/post-graduate examinations scheduled on December 13, 14 2019 stands deferred until further orders," the university said in a notice which is available on the website.

The exams have been postponed in the wake of unrest in the state over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill or CAB.

Mobile internet and SMS services were blocked across Meghalaya for two days, and an indefinite curfew imposed in parts of capital city Shillong after unrest flared in the state on Thursday over the CAB.

The protests in the north-eastern states were triggered by the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which promises citizenship to non-Muslim minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, in the Rajya Sabha yesterday.

Established in 1973, NEHU is a Central University with two academic campuses at Shillong and Tura. It was conferred University with Potential for Excellence by UGC in 2006. The President of India is the visitor of the University.

The university observed its 26th convocation on November 4. A total of 14,502 students were conferred with degrees.

