North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Observes 26th Convocation

This year 76% of the total gold medal awardees of NEHU are girls.

President Ram Nath Kovind attended the 26th convocation of the North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) in Shillong, Meghalaya today. This is the President's first visit to Meghalaya since assuming office.

Addressing the gathering the President said, "My heartiest congratulations to the students and scholars who have received their degrees and medals, after successfully completing their academic programs. It is also an occasion to acknowledge the contribution of faculty and parents whose affection, guidance and help enabled all successful students to reach this milestone."

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma also addressed the gathering and congratulated the students for their success in academic pursuits.

This year 76% of the total gold medal awardees of NEHU are girls.

"I feel especially happy to note that out of all medal awardees in today's convocation, as many as 76 per cent are girls. In almost all the universities where I have attended convocations, I have observed that girls have been outshining boys. This reflects our society's progress and points towards our bright future as a developed nation," Mr Kovind added.

Congratulating the students, the President said that higher education is a privilege not available to a lot of people in our country. He appealed them to help improve the condition of such underprivileged fellow citizens. He also urged upon them to give back to the society in whatever way they can.

The University conferred Honoris Causa to Kanubhai Hasmukhbhai Tailor for bringing hope to many differently-abled people by his compassionate service. He is the founder-director of Disable Welfare Trust of India (DWTI), a school and college for "divyang" children.

Botany student Taba Yehi received the "President of India, Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma Gold Medal."

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.