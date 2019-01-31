Sikkim, Microsoft Ink Pact For Enhancing Digital Literacy

Based on the agreement, two schools would be identified and adopted for implementing the plan.

The Sikkim government and Microsoft India on Thursday entered into a pact for revamping the state's education system by enhancing digital literacy and building new age tech capacity among students and faculty in government-run schools.

The MoU was signed between the Human Resource Development Department and the technology major here.

Sikkim HRD Minister R.B. Subba, Additional Chief Secretary HRD G.P. Upadhyaya and Director Education (Advocacy), Microsoft, Vinnie Jauhari were present at the event.

As part of the collaboration, Microsoft will support the state in integration of IT content in the state board curriculum to build student capacity, usher in school reforms, build teacher capacity as well as enhance digital literacy and digital citizenship.

Mr Subba said the government was partnering with Microsoft India as part of its commitment to harness the power of technology to transform e-governance and core sectors in Sikkim.

The tie-up would help make the youth future ready, he said.

The government will integrate Microsoft's IT courseware and content in the State board curriculum for classes 6 to 10 and train 100 master trainers on the curriculum at the State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT) labs.

