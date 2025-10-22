SSC CHSL 2025: Self-Slot Selection Window Opens For Candidates, Check Date

To facilitate the candidates of the Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam (CHSLE) Tier 1, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has opened a window to choose examination city, date, and shift as per choice, said SSC. CHSLE is a national-level exam for recruiting candidates to various government posts, such as Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA), Sorting Assistant (SA), and Data Entry Operator (DEO). This year the exams will begin on November 12. In 2025, the candidates will have options to choose their desired city, shift, etc.

"For availing this facility, the candidates will have to log in to the candidate portal and exercise their choice for city (out of 3 choices submitted at the time of application), date, and shift," said SSC in a statement.

The candidate portal will be opened from October 22 till October 28, 2025. After logging into the portal, based on the three cities for which they had exercised the option at the time of application, they will be shown the availability of slots on various dates and shifts at those cities. Candidates can choose on any available date a specific shift in a city as per their choice

The SSC also added that "the choices of date and shift for regional languages will be limited, and while exercising the options, if three cities are already filled up, the candidates will be offered optional cities to choose any one, and the commission will slot the candidate for that city, without any specific choice for date and shift."

"While utilising this facility, the candidates are requested to exercise their option to choose examination date, city, and shift carefully, as any request for any change will not be entertained, as the allotment is being made on the basis of choices exercised by the candidates themselves," added SSC.

Exercising the right to choose date, city, and shift is advisable, as those who do not follow the procedure will be inferred by the commission that " such candidates do not intend to appear for the examination," SSC said.