SEBI Grade A Assistant Manager 2025 Call Letter Released, Download Directly Here

SEBI Grade A Admit Card 2025: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has released the Grade A (Assistant Manager) examination 2025 admit card. Candidates who have applied for the online phase-1 examination for 110 Grade A posts can check and download the admit card on the official website sebi.gov.in. The last date to download your admit card is January 10, 2026.

SEBI Grade A Admit Card 2025: How To Download Call Letter?

Visit the official website login link "SEBI Grade A Admit Card 2025".

Enter your registration number, password and click on "Login".

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

The recruitment for 110 Grade A (Assistant Manager) posts will be done in various streams, including General, Legal, IT, Research, and Engineering.

According to SEBI, there are 56 posts for Grade A (Assistant Manager) in the General stream, 20 for Legal, 22 for Information Technology, 4 for Research, 3 for Official Language, 2 for Engineering (Electrical) and 3 for Engineering (Civil).

SEBI Grade A Admit Card 2025: Selection Process

The select for the posts will be conducted in three phases, including two online examinations for 100 marks each, followed by an interview. (All the papers will be set bilingually in Hindi and English.) The application fee is Rs. 1,000 excluding GST for UR, OBC, and EWS candidates, and Rs 100 plus GST for SC, ST and PwBD (Persons with Benchmark Disabilities).