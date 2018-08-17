Assam SEBA HSLC Compartmental Result 2018 Declared

SEBA HSLC Compartmental Result 2018: Know How To Check

SEBA HSLC compartmental result 2018 has been declared. SEBA or Board Of Secondary Education, Assam has declared the class 10, HSLC compartmental result 2018. The SEBA result is available on the official website sebaonline.org. SEBA HSLC, class 10 results were announced in May, in which 56.04 per cent students had cleared the examination. This year, in the annual SEBA HSLC result, 59% male students have passed in the exam and 53.23% female students have passed in the exam. Candidates can check the result using their new roll number. Students may be experiencing technical issues, but they are suggested to wait for a while and retry later.

This year, in the regular annual exam result, Raktim Bhuyan from Sonitpur district has emerged as the first topper in the state with 593 marks. In Assam, class 10th exam is conducted for maximum 600 marks. The annual class 10 board exam result was available on SMS as well. Students had registered ahead of time and received the alerts on the result day.

Students are suggested to keep a copy of the SEBA compartmental result and take its printout. SEBA will issue official mark sheet for the exam, soon.

