Schools In Ganjam District, Odisha To Introduce One Hour Of Zero Period; No Teaching, Learning From Textbooks As per the decision, the zero period will be of one hour and will be once in a week.

50 Shares EMAIL PRINT Schools In Ganjam District, Odisha To Introduce One Hour Of Zero Period Berhampur (Odisha): "There will not be any teaching or learning from text books during this period," said District Collector Prem Chandra Chaudhury to news agency PTI on introducing zero period in few selected schools in Ganjam District, Odisha. As per the decision, the zero period will be of one hour and will be once in a week. Children will be allowed to do activities of their choice in the zero period under the supervision of a teacher, the official added.



"In the first phase, the zero period is being started in 350 out of the 4,000-odd schools in Ganjam. The children will be allowed to observe, analyse and form their own opinion on different topics. It was likely to enhance the intelligence, thinking power, confidence and personality of the children," District Education Officer (DEO) Sanatan Panda said to PTI.



Adding more to the initiative, the District Collector has said that, 'Passing an examination or securing good marks is not the only indicator of a child's potential.'



In the zero period, students will be allowed to observe, analyse and form their own opinion on different topics. It was likely to enhance the intelligence, thinking power, confidence and personality of the children. Under the Sarva Sikshya Abhiyan (SSA) and Rashtriya Madhyamika Sikshya Abhiyan (RMSA) required equipment will be provided to the students for conducting the activities.



(With Inputs From PTI)



