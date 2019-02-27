Schools, Colleges In Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh To Remain Shut For Two Days Due To Snowfall

Kinnaur, HP: Schools, Colleges To Remain Shut on 27 and 28 February Due To Snowfall

All education institutions in Kinnaur district will remain shut on Wednesday (February 27) and Thursday (February 28) as several roads have been closed due to snowfall, hailstorm and rain. The decision was taken by the district administration in order ensure safety of the students.

The shimla Met Centre has forecast more snowfall in high and mid hills and rain in low hills and plains of the state till February 28.

Rain will continue for the next 12 hours and would result in more snow avalanches and glacier melting in parts of Himachal Pradesh, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The state has been witnessing heavy snowfall in higher reaches and rainfall in lower areas of for the past 24 hours.

The areas around Kullu, Kinnaur, Mandi, Shimla and Bilaspur districts have received heavy rainfall, whereas higher reaches in Shimla, Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu and Chamba districts have received fresh snowfall in the past 24 hours.

Due to incessant rainfall, traffic movement in National Highway-3 between Kullu and Manali has been obstructed late on Thursday afternoon.

Triggered by heavy rainfall, Kinnaur district is facing a flash flood like situation.