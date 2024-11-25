Schools, Colleges In Delhi-NCR To Operate In Hybrid Mode, Orders Air Quality Panel

Schools and colleges in the National Capital Region (NCR) will now operate in hybrid mode, offering both physical and online classes, following the latest directive from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). The move, effective immediately, aligns with the Supreme Court's recent order directing the relaxation of restrictions under Stages III and IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to address the challenges faced by students and educational institutions due to air pollution.

In its November 25, 2024, order, the Supreme Court emphasised the adverse impact of continued restrictions on education, particularly for underprivileged students. "A large number of students are being deprived of the facility of Mid-Day Meals as schools and anganwadis are closed. Many students lack the resources for online education, and their homes do not have air purifiers," the court observed.

Responding to these concerns, the CAQM relaxed Clause 11 of GRAP Stage-III and Clauses 5 and 8 of GRAP Stage-IV, permitting hybrid learning for schools and colleges in Delhi and key NCR districts, including Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Buddh Nagar.

The commission highlighted the need to balance educational access with environmental health concerns. "Students in Classes 10 and 12 are particularly impacted by restrictions due to their upcoming board and competitive exams, which require physical attendance for practicals and extra tutorials," the CAQM stated.

State governments have been instructed to ensure hybrid learning is implemented wherever feasible, allowing students and parents to choose the mode of education. The CAQM also encouraged other NCR regions to adopt similar measures.

The decision seeks to mitigate disruptions in education while adhering to air quality measures during the critical winter months when pollution levels typically surge.