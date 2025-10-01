Dussehra, Gandhi Jayanti Holidays: Schools In These States Closed In First Week Of October

Schools across several states remain closed to mark Durga Puja festivities, Dussehra, and Gandhi Jayanti. Today is Navami, tomorrow marks Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti, giving students time to celebrate festivals, attend cultural programmes, and spend quality moments with family and friends. Such breaks are vital for students' mental well-being, helping them recharge, focus better on studies, and gain a deeper understanding of cultural traditions.

In Uttar Pradesh, schools will be closed on October 1 and 2, allowing participation in festive and national celebrations. Bihar has declared holidays from September 27 to October 2 for Durga Puja and Navaratri, with some districts extending the break until October 5.

Schools in Delhi are closed from September 29 to October 1. West Bengal has extended Durga Puja holidays until October 6 due to flood-like conditions in several areas. In Telangana, students enjoy a 13-day holiday from September 21 to October 3 for Dasara.

Maharashtra has announced school closures on October 1 due to heavy rainfall, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti. Assam schools remain closed until September 30 for Dussehra, followed by an additional holiday on October 2. In Madhya Pradesh, particularly Bhopal, schools will remain closed for three days covering Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti.

State-wise School Holidays:

Uttar Pradesh: October 1-2 - Dussehra & Gandhi Jayanti

Bihar: September 27-October 2 - Durga Puja & Navaratri

Bihar (some districts): September 27-October 5 - Extended Durga Puja & Navaratri

Delhi: September 29-October 1 - Dussehra

West Bengal: September 24-October 6 - Durga Puja (extended due to floods)

Telangana: September 21-October 3 - Dasara

Maharashtra: October 1 - Rain-related closure

These holidays allow students to celebrate festivals, bond with family, and enjoy a break from academic routines. Parents and students are advised to check local school notifications for updates, especially in regions affected by weather-related closures.

