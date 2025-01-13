School Winter Vacation 2025: Holidays Extended In These States And Cities, Check Updates

Due to the ongoing cold wave, several states and cities have decided to extend school winter vacations to ensure the safety of students. Here's the updated list of areas where schools are closed or have revised their schedules:

Ghaziabad

Schools in Ghaziabad for classes 1 to 8 will remain closed until January 18, 2025, following the orders of District Magistrate Indra Vikram Singh, due to extreme cold conditions.

Patna

In Patna, schools, Anganwadi centres, and pre-schools up to Class 8 will stay closed until January 15, 2025, as per the District Magistrate's orders. For classes above 8, school hours have been limited to 9am. to 3.30pm.

जिला दंडाधिकारी, पटना द्वारा अत्यधिक ठंड में बच्चों के स्वास्थ्य की सुरक्षा के दृष्टिकोण से विद्यालयों, आँगनवाड़ी केन्द्रों एवं प्री-स्कूल में कक्षा-8 तक की शैक्षणिक गतिविधियों पर 15 जनवरी तक प्रतिबंध लगाया गया है। वर्ग-8 से ऊपर की कक्षाओं में पठन-पाठन का समय 9 बजे पूर्वाह्न से… pic.twitter.com/NUUKmKaVXe — District Administration Patna (@dm_patna) January 12, 2025

Rajasthan

Holidays for students in classes 1 to 8 have been extended in several districts due to severe cold.

Sawai Madhopur: Holidays declared from January 13 to 16.

Rajsamand, Beawar, Pali, Jalore, Bharatpur, Deeg, Khairthal-Tijara: Schools closed on January 13 and 14.

Schools closed on January 13 and 14. Ajmer: Classes up to 5 will remain closed on January 13 and 14.

Classes up to 5 will remain closed on January 13 and 14. Jodhpur: Schools will start at 10 a.m. on January 13 and 14, instead of 8 a.m. Staff will also report at 10 a.m.

Schools will start at 10 a.m. on January 13 and 14, instead of 8 a.m. Staff will also report at 10 a.m. Bikaner: All schools will operate from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. as per new orders.

Telangana

Intermediate students in Telangana will have Sankranti holidays from January 11 to 16, 2025, as announced by the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education.

Haryana

All private and government schools in Haryana will remain closed for winter vacations from January 1 to January 15, 2025, as per the Directorate of School Education.

Jammu and Kashmir

Schools in Jammu and Kashmir will remain closed for all classes up to Class 12 until February 28, 2025. This was announced by Sakina Itoo, the Minister of School Education, on X (formerly Twitter).