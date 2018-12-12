'School Syllabus Proposed To Be Reduced To Half': HRD Minister At Kala Utsav

School Syllabus Proposed To Be Reduced To Half: Prakash Javadekar

'To provide enough time to students to develop their talents, the syllabus is proposed to be reduced by half the present syllabus,' said the Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar today while addressing the gathering at the inauguration ceremony of the 4th Kala Utsav. 'Present day students are bogged down so much in studies right from eighth standard onwards that they have no time to spare for manifesting and nurturing their talents,' he added further. The Festival of Arts, Kala Utsav, was inaugurated at National Bal Bhavan in New Delhi.

The National Competition is held, annually, for promoting arts among school students in vocal music, instrumental music, dance and painting. More than 370 students of all states (except Karnataka) and Union Territories are participating in the four-day event.

Reducing the school syllabus, weight of the school bags has been a commonly voiced concern of the government and many such announcements have been made this year. It has also asked schools not to assign homework to students of classes 1 and 2.

Earlier this year, Mr. Javadekar had announced that the ministry has decided to reduce the NCERT syllabus by half from 2019 academic session. He said that school syllabus was more than that of BA and B.Com courses, and it needed to be reduced by half so that students get time for other activities for their all-round development. I have asked NCERT to reduce the syllabus by half and it will be effective from the 2019 academic session," he had said in an interview.

The government had also invited suggestions from the teachers, headmasters, school management, educationalists, parents, students, NGO's, experts and public representatives and those who had the perspicacity in this public-spirited decision of the government. It had received 15000 suggestions from the stakeholders.

Click here for more Education News