School Holidays February 2025: Full List Of Dates Across India

School Holidays February 2025: Winter vacations are ending, and students are returning to their classrooms as schools reopen. Some states had extended the holidays due to the cold weather, but most schools are now running as usual. In February 2025, there are a few school holidays for important festivals and events.

Here's a guide to the school holidays this month:

February 2: Basant Panchami

Basant Panchami, also known as Vasant Panchami or Shri Panchami, marks the arrival of spring and is celebrated on the fifth day of the Hindu month of Magha. This vibrant festival is dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, the deity of knowledge, music, arts, and wisdom. Schools in many regions observe a holiday on this auspicious occasion.

February 19: Shivaji Jayanti

February 19 marks Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, celebrating the birth anniversary of the legendary Maratha ruler. Known for his leadership, valor, and administrative brilliance, Chhatrapati Shivaji remains a revered figure in Indian history. This year, the nation will commemorate the 395th birth anniversary of the Maratha king. Schools in Maharashtra and some other states may remain closed to honor this day.

February 24: Guru Ravidas Jayanti

Guru Ravidas Jayanti is observed to honor the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas, a saint and poet from the Bhakti movement. Celebrated widely across North India, this day is a reminder of his teachings on equality, social justice, and devotion. Schools in regions with significant celebrations may declare a holiday.

February 26: Maha Shivratri

Maha Shivratri is one of the most significant Hindu festivals, dedicated to Lord Shiva. On this day, devotees observe fasts, chant prayers, meditate, and visit temples to seek blessings. Falling on the 14th day of the New Moon phase in the month of Phalguna, this day is widely observed across India, with schools in many areas closed for the occasion.

Students may also confirm the list of holidays in the respective state government circular.