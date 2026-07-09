Survey Finds 2,921 Rajasthan Schools Use Well Water, 140 Have No Students

The UDISE report for the academic session 2025-26 has been released, highlighting the status of school infrastructure, academic arrangements, and student conditions across the country. In Rajasthan, the report exposes several ground-level realities of the education system with some startling figures.

The state has a teacher-student ratio of 20, with 7,93,158 teachers catering to 1.59 crore students across 1,06,445 schools. One of the most surprising findings is that 140 schools in the state have zero students, yet 189 teachers are posted there. On the other hand, 7,200 schools with 1,78,531 students are being managed by just a single teacher.

Dropout rates in Rajasthan remain higher than the national average, especially after Class 8. The dropout rate at the primary level stands at 3.6 per cent, rising to 4.6 per cent at the middle level and 7.5 per cent at the secondary level. Boys are dropping out more than girls at the secondary stage, with a dropout rate of 8.4 per cent compared to 6.5 per cent for girls.

In terms of basic infrastructure, out of 69,983 government schools in the state, 63,117 have functional electricity, meaning nearly 10% still lack power supply. Around 1,475 schools do not have access to clean drinking water.

The report also reveals that 2,921 schools depend on wells for drinking water, while 30,003 use hand pumps. Tap water is available in 62,445 schools. In 1,047 schools, students rely on water sources located outside the school premises.

Sanitation facilities remain inadequate, with 10,927 schools lacking functional toilets for boys and 9,703 for girls. Overall, about 11.7 per cent of schools do not have proper toilet facilities. Additionally, 10,439 government schools lack libraries or reading facilities.

The situation of digital education is also concerning. While 84.5 per cent of private schools have computers and 84.7 per cent have internet access, only 58.1 per cent of government schools doesn't have computers, and 34.9 per cent have no internet connectivity. As many as 40,692 government schools do not have computers, and 24,439 lack internet access.