School Assembly News Headlines (October 14): Top National, International, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines (October 14)
School Assembly News Headlines (October 14): Start your day with a quick look at the latest buzz in national news, global happenings, sports highlights and the education sector. From policy changes that impact our communities to groundbreaking innovations in learning and from thrilling sports matchups to significant international events, today promises a rich mix of stories. Stay informed with the key highlights that are sparking conversations everywhere. Here's your first glimpse at what's making headlines today.
Top National News
- "Ladakh Integral Part, No Denial Can Change This": India Counters China
- Protest Pincode: When Jantar Mantar Replaced Boat Club As Delhi's Dissent Hub
- Rahul Gandhi Hosts High Tea For INDIA Bloc Day After Street Protest
- Exclusive: Punjab, EVMs And More In Rahul Gandhi's Letter To Chief Justice
- Blog | 'Baap Da Brat': Kerala Mini Cooper Crash, And Why 'Daddy' Can't Keep Saving You
- Supreme Court Defers Hearing Pleas Related To October 10 Protests, Curbs
- Teen Had Drinks At Many Bars Before Mini Cooper Crash That Killed 3: Report
- To Delhi Protest Query, UK Minister's Big Praise For India's Democracy
- UPI Merchant Charges Above Rs 2,000 To Be Implemented After Diwali
- Qatar Airways, EaseMyTrip To Pay Rs 3 lakh To Hyderabad Family In Refund Row
- On Camera, Asked To Show ID At Bengaluru Pub, IAS Officer Abuses Cops
Top International News
- Who Are Houthis And Why Are They Attacking Saudi Arabia?
- French Supermarkets Suffer Refrigerator Shutdown After Cyberattack
- 1 Dead, Several Injured In Incident At Six Flags Roller Coaster In Georgia
- Machete-Wielding Men Brawl At UK Station As Passengers Watch In Horror
- The Indian-American Factor In US Midterm Elections
- 'Made The Right Choice': Trump Defends Russia Oil Deal Amid Backlash In US
- India To Grow At 7%, Advanced Economies At 1.8% In 2027: IMF
- US Lawmaker And Trump Critic Ilhan Omar Raided, Vows She Won't "Be Silenced"
- "Too Much To Lose": Trump Says Does Not Believe China, Russia Helping Iran
- The Indian-American Factor In US Midterm Elections
Top Sports News
- "One More Chance": Pujara Backs This India Star. It's Not Sooryavanshi
- Infantino Could Pull Off 'Houdini' Act As Critics Struggle For Candidate
- F1 Announces Return To Africa With Grand Prix In Rwanda In "Early 2030s"
- Zverev Clinches Year-End No. 1 ATP Ranking, Becomes First German To Do So
- Renowned Athletics Coach Suspended For Alleged 'Complicity' In Doping Offence
- Ex-Olympic Swimming Coach Jailed For More Than 15 Years Over Child Sex Abuse
- Asian Games Omission To World Cup Gold: Udhayveer Sidhu Makes Case For LA 2028
- Manika, Harmeet, Yashaswini Crash Out Of National Ranking Table Tennis C'ships
- Manika, Harmeet, Yashaswini Crash Out Of National Ranking Table Tennis C'ships
- All About Caitlin Clark's Parents: Meet Brent And Anne Nizzi-Clark, The Duo Behind The Record-Breaker
Top Education News
- Sainik School Recruitment 2026: Apply For Teaching And Non-Teaching Posts
- IIM Rohtak Opens Applications For Sports Management Diploma, Check Details
- CBSE Class 12 Geography Sample Paper 2027: Map Work Questions Explained
- Over 1,000 MBBS Seats Vacant Across 15 Rajasthan Medical Colleges
- IIIT Ranchi Student Death: Education Ministry Sets Up 3-Member Probe Panel
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