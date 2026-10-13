School Assembly News Headlines (October 14): Top National, International, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines (October 14): Start your day with a quick look at the latest buzz in national news, global happenings, sports highlights and the education sector. From policy changes that impact our communities to groundbreaking innovations in learning and from thrilling sports matchups to significant international events, today promises a rich mix of stories. Stay informed with the key highlights that are sparking conversations everywhere. Here's your first glimpse at what's making headlines today.

Top National News

"Ladakh Integral Part, No Denial Can Change This": India Counters China

Protest Pincode: When Jantar Mantar Replaced Boat Club As Delhi's Dissent Hub

Rahul Gandhi Hosts High Tea For INDIA Bloc Day After Street Protest

Exclusive: Punjab, EVMs And More In Rahul Gandhi's Letter To Chief Justice

Blog | 'Baap Da Brat': Kerala Mini Cooper Crash, And Why 'Daddy' Can't Keep Saving You

Supreme Court Defers Hearing Pleas Related To October 10 Protests, Curbs

Teen Had Drinks At Many Bars Before Mini Cooper Crash That Killed 3: Report

To Delhi Protest Query, UK Minister's Big Praise For India's Democracy

UPI Merchant Charges Above Rs 2,000 To Be Implemented After Diwali

Qatar Airways, EaseMyTrip To Pay Rs 3 lakh To Hyderabad Family In Refund Row

On Camera, Asked To Show ID At Bengaluru Pub, IAS Officer Abuses Cops

Top International News

Who Are Houthis And Why Are They Attacking Saudi Arabia?

French Supermarkets Suffer Refrigerator Shutdown After Cyberattack

1 Dead, Several Injured In Incident At Six Flags Roller Coaster In Georgia

Machete-Wielding Men Brawl At UK Station As Passengers Watch In Horror

The Indian-American Factor In US Midterm Elections

'Made The Right Choice': Trump Defends Russia Oil Deal Amid Backlash In US

India To Grow At 7%, Advanced Economies At 1.8% In 2027: IMF

US Lawmaker And Trump Critic Ilhan Omar Raided, Vows She Won't "Be Silenced"

"Too Much To Lose": Trump Says Does Not Believe China, Russia Helping Iran

The Indian-American Factor In US Midterm Elections

Top Sports News

"One More Chance": Pujara Backs This India Star. It's Not Sooryavanshi

Infantino Could Pull Off 'Houdini' Act As Critics Struggle For Candidate

F1 Announces Return To Africa With Grand Prix In Rwanda In "Early 2030s"

Zverev Clinches Year-End No. 1 ATP Ranking, Becomes First German To Do So

Renowned Athletics Coach Suspended For Alleged 'Complicity' In Doping Offence

Ex-Olympic Swimming Coach Jailed For More Than 15 Years Over Child Sex Abuse

Asian Games Omission To World Cup Gold: Udhayveer Sidhu Makes Case For LA 2028

Manika, Harmeet, Yashaswini Crash Out Of National Ranking Table Tennis C'ships

Manika, Harmeet, Yashaswini Crash Out Of National Ranking Table Tennis C'ships

All About Caitlin Clark's Parents: Meet Brent And Anne Nizzi-Clark, The Duo Behind The Record-Breaker

Top Education News

Sainik School Recruitment 2026: Apply For Teaching And Non-Teaching Posts

IIM Rohtak Opens Applications For Sports Management Diploma, Check Details

CBSE Class 12 Geography Sample Paper 2027: Map Work Questions Explained

Over 1,000 MBBS Seats Vacant Across 15 Rajasthan Medical Colleges

IIIT Ranchi Student Death: Education Ministry Sets Up 3-Member Probe Panel