School Assembly News Headlines (October 13): Top National, International, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines (October 13): Start your day with a quick look at the latest buzz in national news, global happenings, sports highlights and the education sector. From policy changes that impact our communities to groundbreaking innovations in learning and from thrilling sports matchups to significant international events, today promises a rich mix of stories. Stay informed with the key highlights that are sparking conversations everywhere. Here's your first glimpse at what's making headlines today.

Top National News

Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi Begin March To Supreme Court, Thousands Follow

"Law And Order Not My Domain": Chief Justice On Protests Against Poll Body

No Coercive Action Against Punjab Officials In CBI Corruption Probe: Top Court

'Haven't Yet Examined Form 6': Supreme Court On Bihar SIR Petition

"It's Tandava, Shiva's Dance, No Plan Needed": Rahul Gandhi On His Strategy

"Asking Questions Not Defamation": Delhi Court On Parvesh Verma's Plea Against AAP Leader

Lawyers Have Right To Join Peaceful Protests: Supreme Court

Jantar Mantar No Longer A Protest Venue, Delhi Gets 3 New Designated Sites

"Injustice": Shivraj Chouhan At Madhya Pradesh Tribal Home Demolition Protest

Delhi-NCR Sees Rain After Monsoon Withdrawal: 3 Weather Factors Explained

Top International News

Why Saudi Arabia's $83 Billion Military Is Struggling Against Houthis

Video Shows Moment Houthi Missile Struck Riyadh Airport, Killing 13

Telangana Man Feared Dead On Russian Frontline. Family Seeks Answers

'Concerning': India As 2 Indians Go Missing After Attack On Tanker Near Oman

Deadly Attacks On Saudi Arabia Risk Wider War That Draws In US

From Tokyo's Record Rain To Chile's Desert Bloom: El Nino At Work

Zelensky Says "Will Respond" If Russia Does Not Follow 'Energy Ceasefire'

Opinion | The US Is Showing India Just How Cheap Its 'Friendship' Is

Indian IT Firms' Green Card Applications On Decline Amid Program Suspension

US Commander By His Side, Air Force Chief Says "They Don't Let Us Near" F-35 Jets

Top Sport News

US Commander By His Side, Air Force Chief Says "They Don't Let Us Near" F-35 Jets

"Sorry, Axar Bhai": Arshdeep's Honest Apology Post India's 3rd T20I Win vs WI

Ashwin's Brutally Honest Take On Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs Sanju Samson Battle

BCCI Breaks Silence On India vs SL ODI Venue Shift From Delhi To Ahmedabad

"Watched Kohli On YouTube": Australia A Star's Secret To Dominating India A

Top Education News

Medical Counselling Committee Begins Stray Vacancy Round For Medical Admissions

Want To Learn Artificial Intelligence? IIT Kharagpur Offers Online Courses

JEE Main 2027 Jharkhand Exam Centres: Ranchi, Dhanbad Among Expected Cities

IIM Lucknow To Start Two-Year MBA In Family Business In July 2027

Failed UPSC 6 Times, Clears Bihar, Haryana Exams: Parikshit Madan's Journey