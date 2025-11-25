Advertisement

School Assembly News Headlines (November 26): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

School Assembly Headlines November 26: Stay updated and be ready to share your thoughts in the morning with these School Assembly News Headlines.

School Assembly News Headlines (November 26): Top National, World, Business, Sports News
School Assembly Headlines November 26: College Student Celebrating Birthday Set On Fire By Friend
School Assembly News Headlines Today (November 26): A glimpse into news from national, international, sports, and education sectors will keep you updated throughout the day. Take a sneak peek from around the world before the day starts. From political developments shaping nations to breakthroughs in classrooms and thrilling moments in stadiums, the day promises a dynamic mix of events. Stay informed with the highlights that matter most. Let's dive into the headlines that are setting the tone for today.

Top National News - November 26

  • Drunk Man Kills Wife By Slamming Her To Ground For Consuming Alcohol
  • Bengal Headmaster Assaulted For Protesting Harassment Of Girl Students
  • Bengaluru Police Recover Rs 7.11 Crore Looted In Cash Van Heist
  • College Student Celebrating Birthday Set On Fire By Friend
  • "Hygenic Food, Poor Occupancy": Vande Bharat Maker's First Ride In 7 Years
  • UP Teacher Working As Booth Level Officer Dies After Consuming Poison
  • Kunal Kamra Sparks Row With T-Shirt Mocking RSS, BJP Warns Of Action
  • Rabri Devi Asked To Vacate 10 Circular Road Patna Residence After 2 Decades
  • Huge Protest After Madhya Pradesh School Suspends 4 Over Principal's AI-Morphed Pic
  • Army Begins Unarmed Combat Drill 'AMAR' At Altitudes Exceeding 14,000 Feet
  • "Arunachal Inalienable Part Of India": Foreign Ministry Slams China's Remark

Top International News - November 26

  • 'Told To Apply For Chinese Passport': Arunachal Woman On Airport Harassment
  • "It Felt Like A Sudden Bomb": Eyewitness On Ethiopian Volcanic Eruption
  • "Full Confidence In Security": Israel After Netanyahu's India Visit Deferred
  • Kash Patel's 3D-Printed Gun Gift To New Zealand Officials Was Toy Replicas
  • Trump's DOGE Slams "Fake" Reports Of Shutting Down, Says "Will Be Back In Few Days"

Top Sports News - November 26

  • "He Cried So Much": Palash's Mother As Son Shifted To Mumbai Hospital
  • "Palash Ne Pehle Decision Liya": Groom's Mother On Postponing Wedding
  • Venkatesh Prasad Set To Take Over As KSCA President
  • Not Pakistan, SKY Picks This Nation As Ideal Rival For T20 World Cup Final
  • "Getting Used To Sitting At Home": Rohit Sharma Makes Stunning Remark

Top Business News - November 26

  • India's Russian Oil Imports To Hit Three-Year Low In December From Multi-Month Highs
  • Gold Climbs To Rs 1.28 Lakh In Retail Market On Wedding Season Demand
  • Blinkit, Myntra, Google Pay Lead India's Online Choices - BofA Survey Reveals
  • IDBI Bank Merger With Kotak May Take 2-3 Years To See Results: Aditya Shah
