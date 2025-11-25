School Assembly News Headlines (November 26): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines Today (November 25): A glimpse into news from national, international, sports, and education sectors will keep you updated throughout the day. Take a sneak peek from around the world before the day starts. From political developments shaping nations to breakthroughs in classrooms and thrilling moments in stadiums, the day promises a dynamic mix of events. Stay informed with the highlights that matter most. Let's dive into the headlines that are setting the tone for today.

Top National News - November 26

Drunk Man Kills Wife By Slamming Her To Ground For Consuming Alcohol

Bengal Headmaster Assaulted For Protesting Harassment Of Girl Students

Bengaluru Police Recover Rs 7.11 Crore Looted In Cash Van Heist

College Student Celebrating Birthday Set On Fire By Friend

"Hygenic Food, Poor Occupancy": Vande Bharat Maker's First Ride In 7 Years

UP Teacher Working As Booth Level Officer Dies After Consuming Poison

Kunal Kamra Sparks Row With T-Shirt Mocking RSS, BJP Warns Of Action

Rabri Devi Asked To Vacate 10 Circular Road Patna Residence After 2 Decades

Huge Protest After Madhya Pradesh School Suspends 4 Over Principal's AI-Morphed Pic

Army Begins Unarmed Combat Drill 'AMAR' At Altitudes Exceeding 14,000 Feet

"Arunachal Inalienable Part Of India": Foreign Ministry Slams China's Remark

Top International News - November 26

'Told To Apply For Chinese Passport': Arunachal Woman On Airport Harassment

"It Felt Like A Sudden Bomb": Eyewitness On Ethiopian Volcanic Eruption

"Full Confidence In Security": Israel After Netanyahu's India Visit Deferred

Kash Patel's 3D-Printed Gun Gift To New Zealand Officials Was Toy Replicas

Trump's DOGE Slams "Fake" Reports Of Shutting Down, Says "Will Be Back In Few Days"

Top Sports News - November 26

"He Cried So Much": Palash's Mother As Son Shifted To Mumbai Hospital

"Palash Ne Pehle Decision Liya": Groom's Mother On Postponing Wedding

Venkatesh Prasad Set To Take Over As KSCA President

Not Pakistan, SKY Picks This Nation As Ideal Rival For T20 World Cup Final

"Getting Used To Sitting At Home": Rohit Sharma Makes Stunning Remark

Top Business News - November 26