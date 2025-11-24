Advertisement

School Assembly News Headlines (November 25): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

School Assembly Headlines November 25:

School Assembly News Headlines (November 25): Top National, World, Business, Sports News
School Assembly Headlines: After Smriti Mandhana's Father, Fiance Palash Muchhal Taken To Hospital
New Delhi:

School Assembly News Headlines Today (November 25): A glimpse into news from national, international, sports, and education sectors will keep you updated throughout the day. Take a sneak peek from around the world before the day starts. From political developments shaping nations to breakthroughs in classrooms and thrilling moments in stadiums, the day promises a dynamic mix of events. Stay informed with the highlights that matter most. Let's dive into the headlines that are setting the tone for today.

Top National News - November 25

  • Delhi Pollution Protest: Court Sends 17 Protesters To 3-Day Judicial Custody
  • Man Posing As Prophet Mohammad's 'Descendant' Dupes Women Of Rs 11 Lakh
  • 3 More Teachers Summoned In Delhi Class 10 Student's Suicide Probe
  • Highway Blocked As Protests Erupt Over Rape Of 6-Year-Old In Madhya Pradesh
  • Offices To Work At 50% Strength, WFH For Rest As Toxic Air Chokes Delhi
  • Iconic Sholay 'Water Tank' Scene In Sharad Pawar's Tribute For Dharmendra
  • Woman News Anchor Found Dead Inside Her Guwahati Office Weeks Before Wedding
  • 3 Boys Killed While Playing With Rocket Propellant In Pakistan
  • Ethiopian Volcanic Ash Likely Moving Towards India, Many Flights Cancelled
  • Delhi Minister Invokes Lincoln As Student Suicide Puts School Under Scrutiny

Top International News - November 25

  • "Arunachal In China": Indian Woman's Post On Shanghai Airport Harassment
  • Canada To Tweak Citizenship Rules: How India-Origin Families Will Benefit
  • Indian Man Visiting Grandchild In Canada Harasses Teen Girls, To Be Deported
  • 3 Dead As Gunmen Attack Pakistan Paramilitary Force Headquarters In Peshawar
  • FBI Director Kash Patel Faces Scrutiny Over SWAT Protection For Girlfriend

Top Sports News - November 25

  • Mandhana Deletes All Wedding-Related Posts Amid Father's Hospitalisation
  • "You Can't Do That": Kumble, Steyn Blast Pant's 'Brain-Fade' vs South Africa
  • "Not Being Out There": Ignored Karun's Cryptic Post Amid India's Struggles
  • After Smriti Mandhana's Father, Fiance Palash Muchhal Taken To Hospital
  • Wood Backs England To Bounce Back After Defeat To Australia In Ashes Opener

Top Business News - November 25

  • Saudi Aramco Weighs Raising Billions Of Dollars From Its Biggest Disposals Yet
  • Tesla Vs Tesla Power: Court Grants Protection To Elon Musk's Automaker In Trademark Case
  • IDBI Bank Merger With Kotak Mahindra May Take 2-3 Years To See Results: Hercules Advisors' Founder
  • Air India Expects To Induct 26 New Planes In 2026, Says CEO Campbell Wilson
