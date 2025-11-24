School Assembly News Headlines (November 25): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

School Assembly Headlines: After Smriti Mandhana's Father, Fiance Palash Muchhal Taken To Hospital
- Delhi court sends 17 protesters to 3-day custody over pollution protests
- Three more teachers summoned in Delhi Class 10 student suicide investigation
- Ethiopian volcanic ash disrupts flights as it moves towards India
New Delhi:
School Assembly News Headlines Today (November 25): A glimpse into news from national, international, sports, and education sectors will keep you updated throughout the day. Take a sneak peek from around the world before the day starts. From political developments shaping nations to breakthroughs in classrooms and thrilling moments in stadiums, the day promises a dynamic mix of events. Stay informed with the highlights that matter most. Let's dive into the headlines that are setting the tone for today.
Top National News - November 25
- Delhi Pollution Protest: Court Sends 17 Protesters To 3-Day Judicial Custody
- Man Posing As Prophet Mohammad's 'Descendant' Dupes Women Of Rs 11 Lakh
- 3 More Teachers Summoned In Delhi Class 10 Student's Suicide Probe
- Highway Blocked As Protests Erupt Over Rape Of 6-Year-Old In Madhya Pradesh
- Offices To Work At 50% Strength, WFH For Rest As Toxic Air Chokes Delhi
- Iconic Sholay 'Water Tank' Scene In Sharad Pawar's Tribute For Dharmendra
- Woman News Anchor Found Dead Inside Her Guwahati Office Weeks Before Wedding
- 3 Boys Killed While Playing With Rocket Propellant In Pakistan
- Ethiopian Volcanic Ash Likely Moving Towards India, Many Flights Cancelled
- Delhi Minister Invokes Lincoln As Student Suicide Puts School Under Scrutiny
Top International News - November 25
- "Arunachal In China": Indian Woman's Post On Shanghai Airport Harassment
- Canada To Tweak Citizenship Rules: How India-Origin Families Will Benefit
- Indian Man Visiting Grandchild In Canada Harasses Teen Girls, To Be Deported
- 3 Dead As Gunmen Attack Pakistan Paramilitary Force Headquarters In Peshawar
- FBI Director Kash Patel Faces Scrutiny Over SWAT Protection For Girlfriend
Top Sports News - November 25
- Mandhana Deletes All Wedding-Related Posts Amid Father's Hospitalisation
- "You Can't Do That": Kumble, Steyn Blast Pant's 'Brain-Fade' vs South Africa
- "Not Being Out There": Ignored Karun's Cryptic Post Amid India's Struggles
- After Smriti Mandhana's Father, Fiance Palash Muchhal Taken To Hospital
- Wood Backs England To Bounce Back After Defeat To Australia In Ashes Opener
Top Business News - November 25
- Saudi Aramco Weighs Raising Billions Of Dollars From Its Biggest Disposals Yet
- Tesla Vs Tesla Power: Court Grants Protection To Elon Musk's Automaker In Trademark Case
- IDBI Bank Merger With Kotak Mahindra May Take 2-3 Years To See Results: Hercules Advisors' Founder
- Air India Expects To Induct 26 New Planes In 2026, Says CEO Campbell Wilson