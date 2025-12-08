Advertisement

School Assembly News Headlines (December 9): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

Key national news covers political debates on heritage, safety enforcement, and leadership changes within Bihar's JDU amid ongoing policy discussions.

School Assembly News Headlines Today: Start your day with a quick look at the latest buzz in national news, global happenings, sports highlights and the education sector. From policy changes that impact our communities to groundbreaking innovations in learning and from thrilling sports matchups to significant international events, today promises a rich mix of stories. Stay informed with the key highlights that are sparking conversations everywhere. Here's your first glimpse at what's making headlines today.

Top National News - 9 December

  • "Refunds From December 3, Full Waiver": Under-Pressure IndiGo To Customers
  • The Politics Of Heritage: BJP And Reimagining Of Bankim Chandra
  • "Lapses In Planning, Resource Management": Moody's On IndiGo Crisis
  • "National Song Marginalised": Rajnath Singh Slams Congress In Parliament
  • UP Man Drives Car Wearing Helmet After Being Fined For Not Wearing One
  • Opinion | Why Putin's India Visit Was Bigger Than Just 'Deals'
  • Posters Asking Nitish Kumar's Son To Take Over JDU Command Surface In Bihar
  • Vacation Turns Into Tragedy, Delhi Woman Loses Husband, Sisters In Goa Fire
  • IndiGo Stock Plunges 10%, Wiping Out Rs 37,000 Crore In Market Value
  • "Organised Loot": Raghav Chadha Slams Highway Toll Collection In Rajya Sabha

Top International News - 9 December

  • Trump To Ban Visas For Fact-Checkers, Censors: How It Will Affect Indians
  • US-India Ties Derailed By Pak's 'Flattery', 'Bribery': Ex-Pentagon Official
  • After Justin Trudeau, Katy Perry Makes Their Relationship Instagram Official
  • War-Torn Chernobyl Nuclear Plant's Protective Shield Damaged: UN Agency

Top Sports News - 9 December

  • "Gave Enough Opportunities": Suryakumar Settles Gill vs Samson Debate
  • "Not Much Chat": Salt Reveals Relationship With Kohli During RCB's Title Win
  • Expectations Set For Gill Immediately After Injury: "Should Cement Place"
  • SKY's Verdict On Domestic Cricket, Amid Talk Over Rohit, Kohli's Return
  • "Use Carefully": SKY Sent Massive 'Bumrah' Warning Ahead Of T20Is vs SA
