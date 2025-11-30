School Assembly News Headlines (December 1): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

Start your day with a quick look at the latest buzz in national news, global happenings, sports highlights and the education sector. From policy changes that impact our communities to groundbreaking innovations in learning and from thrilling sports matchups to significant international events, today promises a rich mix of stories. Stay informed with the key highlights that are sparking conversations everywhere. Here's your first glimpse at what's making headlines today.

Top National News - December 1

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister's Son Gets Married In Mass Ceremony In Ujjain

Indian Student, 30, Killed In UK Stabbing

80 Killed In Police Encounters, Custody Since 2021, Assam Assembly Told

Rare Pygmy Killer Whale Found Dead On Odisha Coast

'Manjha' Slits Throat Of 16-Year-Old Biker In Indore: Cops

Man Kills Girlfriend, Then Dies By Suicide In Pune: Cops

Woman Abuses, Assaults Poll Officer In Chhattisgarh's Raipur

Pak Shifted 72 Terror Launchpads, Forces Ready For Operation Sindoor 2.0: BSF

62-Year-Old Retired Cop Dies After Being Attacked By Swarm Of Bees In UP

Cyclone Ditwah To Intensify Rainfall Across Andhra Pradesh: Weather Office

Top World News - December 1

'Even 10 Trumps Won't Fix This': Ex-US Soldier Slams Afghan Immigration Ban

Former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia In Intensive Care

UN Warns Of "Far Reaching Consequences" Over Pak's Constitutional Amendments

4 Dead, 10 Injured In 'Targeted' Shooting At Family Gathering In California

Winter Storm Disrupts Thanksgiving Travel; Heavy Snow, Flight Delays Hit US

Afghan Man Arrested After He Threatened To Bomb Building In Texas

Top Sports News - December 1

Virat Kohli Shatters Tendulkar's All-Time 'Centuries Record', Scripts History

India Lose To Belgium In Sultan Azlan Shah Cup Final

Sunil Gavaskar Reacts Strongly To South Africa Head Coach's "Grovel" Remark For Team India

Harmanpreet Joins Hands As Brand Ambassador Of Vedanta Pink City Half Marathon

"Not Allowed To Go Out": SL Captain On Pakistan Security After Bomb Blast

Top Business News - December 1

Centre Drafts New Levy As GST Compensation Cess Nears End

Corporate Loan Growth To Hit Double Digit In FY26: SBI Chairman

Mahindra Looks To Bolster Play In Core SUV, Electric Vehicle Segments

PNGRB Expert Panel For Sweeping Reform To Unlock Free Gas Market

Top Education News - December 1