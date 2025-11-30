School Assembly News Headlines (December 1): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

School Assembly Headlines December 1: India Lose To Belgium In Sultan Azlan Shah Cup Final
New Delhi:
Top National News - December 1
- Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister's Son Gets Married In Mass Ceremony In Ujjain
- Indian Student, 30, Killed In UK Stabbing
- 80 Killed In Police Encounters, Custody Since 2021, Assam Assembly Told
- Rare Pygmy Killer Whale Found Dead On Odisha Coast
- 'Manjha' Slits Throat Of 16-Year-Old Biker In Indore: Cops
- Man Kills Girlfriend, Then Dies By Suicide In Pune: Cops
- Woman Abuses, Assaults Poll Officer In Chhattisgarh's Raipur
- Pak Shifted 72 Terror Launchpads, Forces Ready For Operation Sindoor 2.0: BSF
- 62-Year-Old Retired Cop Dies After Being Attacked By Swarm Of Bees In UP
- Cyclone Ditwah To Intensify Rainfall Across Andhra Pradesh: Weather Office
Top World News - December 1
- 'Even 10 Trumps Won't Fix This': Ex-US Soldier Slams Afghan Immigration Ban
- Former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia In Intensive Care
- UN Warns Of "Far Reaching Consequences" Over Pak's Constitutional Amendments
- 4 Dead, 10 Injured In 'Targeted' Shooting At Family Gathering In California
- Winter Storm Disrupts Thanksgiving Travel; Heavy Snow, Flight Delays Hit US
- Afghan Man Arrested After He Threatened To Bomb Building In Texas
Top Sports News - December 1
- Virat Kohli Shatters Tendulkar's All-Time 'Centuries Record', Scripts History
- India Lose To Belgium In Sultan Azlan Shah Cup Final
- Sunil Gavaskar Reacts Strongly To South Africa Head Coach's "Grovel" Remark For Team India
- Harmanpreet Joins Hands As Brand Ambassador Of Vedanta Pink City Half Marathon
- "Not Allowed To Go Out": SL Captain On Pakistan Security After Bomb Blast
Top Business News - December 1
- Centre Drafts New Levy As GST Compensation Cess Nears End
- Corporate Loan Growth To Hit Double Digit In FY26: SBI Chairman
- Mahindra Looks To Bolster Play In Core SUV, Electric Vehicle Segments
- PNGRB Expert Panel For Sweeping Reform To Unlock Free Gas Market
Top Education News - December 1
- Staff Selection Commission Opens One Time City Choice For Sub-Inspector Exam Candidates
- Punjab Public Service Commission Releases Admit Cards For Punjab PCS Prelims 2025
- National Testing Agency To Open JEE Main 2026 Form Correction Window Tomorrow
- IIM Indore Announces Admission Guidelines For 2026-28 postgraduate Programme Batch