School Assembly News Headlines (April 17): Top National, World, Sports, Education News

School Assembly News Headlines (April 17): Morning is the best time to catch up on the latest developments across key sectors. Staying updated on important national, international, sports, and business news sharpens the mind and helps students become informed citizens. Take a look at the top stories making headlines today.

Top National News (April 17)

Amit Shah's Seat Breakdown For Southern States Amid Delimitation Criticism

Akasa Plane Was Stationary, SpiceJet Aircraft Made Contact At Delhi Airport: What We Know

Time To Seal Border Like Assam And Tripura: Himanta Sarma's Poll Pitch In Bengal

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Compares 2014 Andhra Split With Partition, Triggers Row

Nitish Kumar's Big Imprint On New Bihar Government, Led By BJP Chief Minister

After Breach, Bomb Threats, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta Gets Z Security

SpiceJet Plane Winglet Breaks, Gets Stuck In Akasa Jet It Hit In Delhi

Amid TCS Nashik Row, Plea In Top Court To Curb Deceitful Religious Conversion

"My Duty To Take Everyone Along": PM To Samajwadi Party MP On OBC Remark

PM Modi's "No Discrimination Guarantee" To South States On Delimitation

Top International News (April 17)

Iran Wants US To Unfreeze Frozen Assets Worth $100 Billion. Where Are They?

Opinion | Trump's Favourite Field Marshal: How Munir Became The President's Best Man

Explosions Rip Through Lebanon Town As Israel Launches Massive Assault

At Private Dinner With Dutch Royals, Trump Reveals His Plan To End Iran War

In A First, Iran Set To Execute Woman Over January Protests

Opinion | Amid Trump's War On The World, How Effective Really Is India's Strategic Autonomy?

How A US Blockade On Iran Is Forcing Sanctioned Ships To Turn Back

Can Iran Legally Collect Tolls On Vessels Passing Strait Of Hormuz?

Why Ex-IRGC Chief Wants US To Launch "Ground Invasion" In Iran

2nd US-Sanctioned Supertanker Enters Gulf Despite Blockade On Iranian Ports

Top Sports News (April 17)

IPL 2026 Live: Injured Rohit Replaced By This Player; PBKS Opt To Bowl vs MI

Krunal Puts To Rest All Social Media Buzz About Brother Hardik With 1 Reply

"I Don't Like Seeing Collapses": Kohli's Fiery Message After RCB Beat LSG

IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Name Krish Bhagat As Replacement For Injured Atharva Ankolekar

Kohli Scripts History, Achieves Mega Record During Match-Winning Knock For RCB

Kohli, Rohit "Might Quit IPL If Needed": World Cup Winner's Stunning Verdict

Top Education News (April 17)