School Assembly News Headlines (April 17): Top National, World, Sports, Education News

School Assembly News Headlines (April 17)
- Amit Shah faces criticism over seat allocation in southern states amid delimitation debates
- SpiceJet and Akasa planes collided on the ground at Delhi airport, no injuries reported
- Himanta Sarma urges sealing Assam and Tripura borders ahead of Bengal polls
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School Assembly News Headlines (April 17): Morning is the best time to catch up on the latest developments across key sectors. Staying updated on important national, international, sports, and business news sharpens the mind and helps students become informed citizens. Take a look at the top stories making headlines today.
Top National News (April 17)
- Amit Shah's Seat Breakdown For Southern States Amid Delimitation Criticism
- Akasa Plane Was Stationary, SpiceJet Aircraft Made Contact At Delhi Airport: What We Know
- Time To Seal Border Like Assam And Tripura: Himanta Sarma's Poll Pitch In Bengal
- BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Compares 2014 Andhra Split With Partition, Triggers Row
- Nitish Kumar's Big Imprint On New Bihar Government, Led By BJP Chief Minister
- After Breach, Bomb Threats, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta Gets Z Security
- SpiceJet Plane Winglet Breaks, Gets Stuck In Akasa Jet It Hit In Delhi
- Amid TCS Nashik Row, Plea In Top Court To Curb Deceitful Religious Conversion
- "My Duty To Take Everyone Along": PM To Samajwadi Party MP On OBC Remark
- PM Modi's "No Discrimination Guarantee" To South States On Delimitation
Top International News (April 17)
- Iran Wants US To Unfreeze Frozen Assets Worth $100 Billion. Where Are They?
- Opinion | Trump's Favourite Field Marshal: How Munir Became The President's Best Man
- Explosions Rip Through Lebanon Town As Israel Launches Massive Assault
- At Private Dinner With Dutch Royals, Trump Reveals His Plan To End Iran War
- In A First, Iran Set To Execute Woman Over January Protests
- Opinion | Amid Trump's War On The World, How Effective Really Is India's Strategic Autonomy?
- How A US Blockade On Iran Is Forcing Sanctioned Ships To Turn Back
- Can Iran Legally Collect Tolls On Vessels Passing Strait Of Hormuz?
- Why Ex-IRGC Chief Wants US To Launch "Ground Invasion" In Iran
- 2nd US-Sanctioned Supertanker Enters Gulf Despite Blockade On Iranian Ports
Top Sports News (April 17)
- IPL 2026 Live: Injured Rohit Replaced By This Player; PBKS Opt To Bowl vs MI
- Krunal Puts To Rest All Social Media Buzz About Brother Hardik With 1 Reply
- "I Don't Like Seeing Collapses": Kohli's Fiery Message After RCB Beat LSG
- IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Name Krish Bhagat As Replacement For Injured Atharva Ankolekar
- Kohli Scripts History, Achieves Mega Record During Match-Winning Knock For RCB
- Kohli, Rohit "Might Quit IPL If Needed": World Cup Winner's Stunning Verdict
Top Education News (April 17)
- Google India Introduces Free NEET UG Practice Tests Via Gemini App
- CBSE 12th Result 2026 Likely By April End: Official Websites, Apps To Check
- "Keep Campus Non-Political": LSR Students Call For Institutional Neutrality
- Student's Sketch Of Ranveer Singh's Hamza From Dhurandhar 2 Delights The Internet
- Odisha Class 10 Board Result Likely To Be Announced Soon, Download Link Here