Schedule For Skill Test In Jawaharlal Nehru University Recruitment Exam 2023 Out, Check Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the schedule of Skill Test in Jawaharlal Nehru University Recruitment Exam 2023.

The typing test for Private Secretary, Personal Assistant and Stenographer is scheduled for November 23, 2023.

The official notification released by the NTA read, "The candidates who have applied online for the posts of Private Secretary, Personal Assistant and Stenographer in Jawaharlal Nehru University Recruitment Exam -2023, are hereby informed that the written examination was conducted by the National Testing Agency on April 26, May 4 and 29, and June 2, 2023. The result of the Written examination (CBT Mode) for the same was declared on August 10, 2023."

The centre for the skill test will be held in Delhi /NCR only.

Admit Card informing the date of examination Time, Exam Centre, Instructions, etc for the exam will be issued 3 days prior to date of examination.

The agency also released important instructions for the candidates appearing for the Stenography Skill Test.

The default language for candidates who wish to appear in the Stenography Test will be English. Candidates can opt to appear either in English or in Hindi Stenography Test. In case, the candidate wants to appear in Hindi language, he/she will have to raise concern at the Examination Center at the time of examination and the language in such cases will be set to Hindi accordingly. Language once opted cannot be changed under any circumstances.

The candidates will be given one dictation for 10 minutes in English or Hindi (as opted by the candidates at the Centre) at the speed of 80/100 w.p.m. (English or Hindi) for stenographer and Personal Assistant respectively and for Private Secretary 120 w.p.m in English and 100 w.p.m in Hindi. The matter will have to be transcribed on a computer.