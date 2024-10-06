"Scary Scenes": Thousands Of Indian Students In Canada Queue For Waiter Jobs

A viral video has raised concern, allegedly showing a long line of students, reportedly from India, queuing outside Tandoori Flame restaurant in Brampton, Canada. The footage, which has rapidly circulated on social media, reportedly captures around 3,000 students waiting to be interviewed for positions of waiters and servers.

The video has ignited a debate about the opportunities available to international students, particularly those aspiring to study or work in Canada.

The video has been posted on X by Megh Updates, with the caption, "Scary scenes from Canada as 3,000 students (mostly Indian) line up for waiter and servant jobs after an advertisement by a new restaurant opening in Brampton. Massive unemployment in Trudeau's Canada? Students leaving India for Canada with rosy dreams need serious introspection!"

Scary scenes from Canada as 3000 students (mostly Indian) line up for waiter & servant job after an advertisement by a new restaurant opening in Brampton.



Massive unemployment in Trudeau's Canada? Students leaving India for Canada with rosy dreams need serious introspection! pic.twitter.com/fd7Sm3jlfI — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) October 3, 2024

While NDTV cannot verify the authenticity of the video, the online discussion has been robust. Some users expressed their concerns about the timing of moving abroad amid looming economic uncertainty. One user noted, "People need to understand that with a recession looming overhead, this is not the right time to move abroad."

Others defended the students, suggesting that working part-time in a restaurant is a common practice for many international students. One user commented, "To be honest, if they are students and still studying, working in a restaurant is probably a part-time job to support themselves. That should not be called unemployment." Another added, "This looks like a part-time job. That is a culture in the West where students take such jobs."

Supporters of the students also pointed out the challenges they face, stating, "Maybe the beginning is tough for these students who dream big in Canada. I have seen that, despite extremely tough conditions, they eventually succeed and lead enriching lives compared to back home."