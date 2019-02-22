SC Cut-off More Than General Category In This Delhi Government Exam

A total of 31 posts out of 222 are reserved for the SC category.

Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates in a government exam for the post of school teachers will have to score more than their general category counterparts to make it through. The cut-off marks for the SC category is higher than that for the general category in an exam for the recruitment of teachers for Delhi government schools. The qualifying mark for the general category is 80.96 while it is 85.45 for the SC category. The exam was held by the Delhi Directorate of Education in September for 222 vacancies for science teachers in government schools.

The cut-off for the OBC (Other Backward Class) category, which is usually a few marks below that for the general category, is 12 less than the SC cut-off. The lowest cut-off, 69.31 marks, is for the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category.

The cut-off marks for the reserved categories is usually set lower than that for general candidates; this is based on the reservation percentage, the number of candidates who took the exam and the available vacancy.

In a similar instance in Rajasthan, the state Public Service Commission had set the OBC cut-off at the highest level in the Rajasthan Civil Services exam or the RAS 2013 exam.

