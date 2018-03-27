SBTE Online Results 2017 Declared; Check Now

SBTE Online Results: How to check
The candidates may check their SBTE exam results following these steps:
Step One: Go to the official website of SBTE
Step Two: Enter your roll number
Step Three: Submit the details
Step Four: Check your results
State Board of Technical Education (SBTE), Bihar
SBTE - Bihar, Patna is responsible for evaluation and certification of six - semester Diploma Courses of all the Polytechnic Institutions affiliated to the Bihar Board. It has been constituted by a government order no. 75/Dir on May 31, 1955 under the Department of Science & Technology, Government of Bihar. Since its formation the board is striving continuously for betterment of academic standard of Polytechnic Institutions of this State.
