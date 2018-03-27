SBTE Online Results 2017 Declared; Check Now

SBTE Results are now available for Semesters One, Two, Three and Four (old/new syllabus) on the official website of the board.

The SBTE results can be accessed online from the official website of the board

New Delhi:  SBTE Online Results: SBTE Results are now available for Semesters One, Two, Three and Four (old/new syllabus) on the official website of the board. State Board of Technical Education (SBTE), Bihar had held semester examination in December 2017.  The SBTE results can be accessed online from the official website of the board after entering your roll numbers. However, according to the information available with the website sbtebihar.gov.in, the Results of only semester I & II 2017 (Old Syllabus) along with Compartmental Exams have been released. The results can be accessed from the websites - sbtebihar.gov.in, sbteonline.in. 
 

SBTE Online Results: How to check


The candidates may check their SBTE exam results following these steps:

Step One: Go to the official website of SBTE
Step Two: Enter your roll number
Step Three: Submit the details
Step Four: Check your results

State Board of Technical Education (SBTE), Bihar 

SBTE - Bihar, Patna is responsible for evaluation and certification of six - semester Diploma Courses of all the Polytechnic Institutions affiliated to the Bihar Board. It has been constituted by a government order no. 75/Dir on May 31, 1955 under the Department of Science & Technology, Government of Bihar. Since its formation the board is striving continuously for betterment of academic standard of Polytechnic Institutions of this State.

