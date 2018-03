SBTE Online Results 2017 Declared; Check Now

SBTE Online Results: How to check

SBTE Online Results: SBTE Results are now available for Semesters One, Two, Three and Four (old/new syllabus) on the official website of the board. State Board of Technical Education (SBTE), Bihar had held semester examination in December 2017. The SBTE results can be accessed online from the official website of the board after entering your roll numbers. However, according to the information available with the website sbtebihar.gov.in, the Results of only semester I & II 2017 (Old Syllabus) along with Compartmental Exams have been released. The results can be accessed from the websites - sbtebihar.gov.in, sbteonline.in.The candidates may check their SBTE exam results following these steps:Step One: Go to the official website of SBTEStep Two: Enter your roll numberStep Three: Submit the detailsStep Four: Check your resultsState Board of Technical Education (SBTE), BiharSBTE - Bihar, Patna is responsible for evaluation and certification of six - semester Diploma Courses of all the Polytechnic Institutions affiliated to the Bihar Board. It has been constituted by a government order no. 75/Dir on May 31, 1955 under the Department of Science & Technology, Government of Bihar. Since its formation the board is striving continuously for betterment of academic standard of Polytechnic Institutions of this State.