SBI Invites Applications For Student Scholarships Up To Rs 20 Lakh, Check Details Here

SBI Platinum Jubilee Scholarship 2025: State Bank of India (SBI) has launched a scholarship program which allows students to avail a scholarship of up to Rs 20 lakh. The bank offers a relaxation of 10 per cent in marks scored by SC/ST candidates, with 50 per cent of the seats reserved for females and SC/ST each.

This initiative is launched under the Platinum Jubilee Asha Scholarship 2025-2026 for School, Undergraduate, Postgraduate, Medical, IIT, IIM and Overseas Students. Students can receive between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 20 lakh depending on their course and the level of study.

School Students' family annual income should not be more than Rs 3,00,000 and Rs 6,00,000 for other students. The last date to register for the scholarships is November 15, 2025.

Documents Required

Students applying for the scholarship will be required to submit their marksheet, an identity proof, financial documents such as Current year fee receipt, bank account details of the application (or parent), proof of income, admission proof, photograph of the document, caste certificate.

How To Apply?

Visit the official website of the bank - sbiashascholarship.co.in.

On the homepage, click on "Apply Now", under the level of study that you would like to.

Click again on "Apply Now" and register with either mobile number or gmail id.

Fill the application form, upload documents, accept terms and review and submit your application.

You will be successfully registered for the scholarship program.

Students are advised to visit the official website of the bank for more details regarding the eligibility criteria.