SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026: Apply Today For 7,680 Junior Associate Posts, Direct Link Here

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026: The State Bank of India will close the application window for Junior Associate posts today, August 31, 2026. The recruitment drive aims to fill 7,680 vacancies in the organisation. Eligible candidates can apply through the official State Bank of India website at sbi.co.in. The preliminary examination is scheduled for September 2026, while the main examination will be conducted in November 2026. Candidates applying for the posts should have a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university or an equivalent qualification recognised by the Central Government.

Click here: SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026 Apply Link

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

Last date to apply: August 31, 2026

August 31, 2026 Preliminary examination: September 2026

September 2026 Main examination: November 2026

November 2026 Total vacancies: 7,680 Junior Associate posts

7,680 Junior Associate posts Age requirement: Above 20 years and below 28 years as on April 1, 2026

Above 20 years and below 28 years as on April 1, 2026 Educational qualification: Graduation in any discipline from a recognised university or equivalent qualification

How to Apply For SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026?

Candidates can follow the given below steps to apply for the SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026:

Visit the official State Bank of India website at sbi.co.in.

Click on the Careers link.

Select the Junior Associate registration link.

Enter the required registration details.

Complete the application form with the required information.

Pay the applicable application fee through the available online payment modes.

Submit the application form.

Download and save the confirmation page and application form for future reference.

Candidates should complete the application process today, August 31, to avoid missing the deadline. The application printout does not need to be sent to the State Bank of India.