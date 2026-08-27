SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026: Apply For 7,680 Junior Associate Posts, Check Direct Link

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026: The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications for 7,680 regular vacancies for Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the clerical cadre. In addition, 1,444 backlog vacancies have been notified across states and Union Territories. Eligible Indian citizens can apply for vacancies in only one State/UT and must be proficient in the specified local language. The application process is underway from August 11 to August 31, 2026. The Preliminary Examination is tentatively scheduled for September, followed by the Main Examination in November 2026.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

Online registration begins: August 11, 2026

August 11, 2026 Last date to apply and pay fee: August 31, 2026

August 31, 2026 Preliminary Examination: September 2026, tentatively

September 2026, tentatively Main Examination: November 2026, tentatively

November 2026, tentatively Local Language Proficiency Test: After provisional selection and before joining, wherever applicable.

SBI has notified 7,680 regular vacancies and 1,444 backlog vacancies. Candidates can apply for vacancies in one State/UT only, and the merit list will be prepared State-wise and category-wise.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates must be between 20 and 28 years as on April 1, 2026. They should have been born between April 2, 1998, and April 1, 2006, both dates inclusive.

Educational qualification: Candidates must hold a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university or an equivalent qualification recognised by the Central Government.

Final-year students: Candidates appearing in the final year/semester of graduation can apply provisionally, provided they produce proof of passing by December 31, 2026, if provisionally selected.

Local language: Applicants must be proficient in reading, writing, speaking and understanding the specified local language of the State/UT for which they apply.

Candidates who studied the specified local language in Class 10 or 12 and can produce the relevant marksheet/certificate will not have to appear for the local language test.

SBI Clerk 2026 Selection Process

The SBI Clerk selection process comprises an online Preliminary Examination, Main Examination and specified local language test, wherever applicable. The Preliminary Examination is for 100 marks, while the Main Examination carries 200 marks. Preliminary marks are not added to the final merit list; selection is based on Main Examination marks, subject to eligibility verification and qualifying the local language test where required.