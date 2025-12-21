Russia Announces Scholarships For Indian Students Without Requiring Entrance Examinations

The Russian Federation is inviting Indian students for its government scholarship programme academic year 2026-27. The programme aims to help students from India pursue higher education in Russia in a wide range of subjects and universities.

According to Russian administration many courses, especially those related to medicine, will be available in English. Consequently, knowledge of the Russian language will not be mandatory for admission. Students who wish to learn Russian can take a one-year preparatory language course before beginning their main studies.

The application process for the scholarship has been opened and students can get an opportunity study at several Russian universities, including those in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Vladivostok, Kaliningrad, and other regions.

This scholarship covers various academic levels, including bachelor's, specialist, master's, MPhil and advanced training programs. Students can choose to study in a variety of disciplines, including medicine, pharmacy, engineering, architecture, agriculture, economics, management, humanities, mathematics, social sciences, aviation, space studies, sports and the arts.

The selection process for this scholarship does not involve any entrance exams. Candidates are selected based on their previous academic achievements and portfolio. The portfolio may include research papers, letters of recommendation, certificates from national or international competitions and Olympiads and other supporting documents.

Applicants are allowed to select up to six universities according to their preferences. However, the final decision is based on the university's evaluation and available seats.

The entire selection process is conducted in two stages:

The first stage, which lasts until January 15th, involves document verification and preliminary shortlisting.

In the second stage, the Russian Ministry of Science and Higher Education, in collaboration with the participating universities, allocates students to institutions and issues the necessary visa-related documents.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website for updates and to check the eligibility criteria in detail.