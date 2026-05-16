RUHS CUET BSc Nursing Admit Card 2026 Out: Check Hall Ticket Link Here

RUHS CUET BSc Nursing Admit Card 2026 Out: The Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS), Jaipur, has released the RUHS CUET BSc Nursing Admit Card 2026 today, May 15, 2026, on its official websites. Candidates who have registered for the RUHS Common Undergraduate Entrance Test (CUET) for BSc Nursing can now download their hall tickets online using their login credentials. The admit card has been issued for the entrance examination scheduled to be held on May 21, 2026, in offline OMR-based mode. Candidates are advised to carefully check all details mentioned on the admit card, including exam centre, reporting time, and personal information before appearing for the examination.

Direct Link: RUHS CUET BSc Nursing Admit Card 2026

Steps to Check RUHS CUET BSc Nursing Admit Card 2026

Candidates can follow the given below steps to download the RUHS CUET BSc Nursing Admit Card 2026:

Go to the official website at ruhscuet2026.com

On the homepage, click on the RUHS CUET BSc Nursing Admit Card 2026 link

Enter form number, date of birth, and click to submit

Check details very carefully and download it for examination day.

Details Mentioned on RUHS CUET BSc Nursing Admit Card 2026

Candidates should verify all details printed on the RUHS CUET BSc Nursing Admit Card 2026 after downloading it. Important information mentioned on the hall ticket includes:

Candidate's name and roll number

Exam date and shift timing

Examination centre address

Reporting time

Photograph and signature

Exam day instructions

If any discrepancy is found in the admit card, candidates should immediately contact the examination authority for correction before the exam date. The RUHS CUET BSc Nursing Exam 2026 will be conducted on May 21 in offline mode for thousands of candidates seeking admission into nursing courses across the state.