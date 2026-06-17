RUHS CUET 2026 Counselling Schedule Released: Registration Begins June 16, Check Direct Link

RUHS CUET 2026 Counselling: Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) has released the counselling and allotment schedule for admissions to various undergraduate health science courses through RUHS CUET 2026. The counselling process will be conducted for courses including B.Sc Nursing, D.Pharma, B.Pharma, BPT, B.Optom, BRTT, BMRIT and BMLS.

Candidates seeking admission to constituent and affiliated colleges under RUHS must register online to participate in the counselling process. The registration window for Round 1 counselling will open on June 16 and remain active until July 8. Admissions will be offered based on candidates' performance in RUHS CUET 2026.

Direct Link: RUHS CUET 2026 Counselling

RUHS CUET 2026 Counselling: Important Dates

Round 1

Registration for counselling: June 16 to July 8, 2026

Provisional merit list: July 1, 2026

Provisional seat matrix: July 3, 2026

Counselling fee payment and choice filling: July 4 to July 8, 2026

Allotment result: July 11, 2026

Reporting to allotted college: July 11 to July 17, 2026

Round 2

Seat matrix publication: July 18, 2026

Registration, fee payment and choice filling: July 18 to July 22, 2026

Allotment result: July 25, 2026

College reporting: July 25 to July 31, 2026

Round 3

Seat matrix publication: August 1, 2026

Registration and choice filling: August 1 to August 5, 2026

Allotment result: August 8, 2026

Reporting to allotted college: August 9 to August 14, 2026

Academic session begins: August 17, 2026

RUHS CUET 2026 Counselling Process

Candidates must register online to participate in the counselling process.

Registration is mandatory for admission through Round 1, Round 2, and Round 3.

Applicants need to pay a counselling fee of Rs 550 online.

After fee payment, candidates must fill and lock their college choices.

Seat allotment will be based on RUHS CUET 2026 merit, eligibility, preferences, and seat availability.

Selected candidates must download the allotment letter and report to the allotted college with required documents and fees.

RUHS CUET 2026: Important Instructions For Candidates

Read the counselling guidelines and eligibility criteria carefully before choice filling.

Check the provisional seat matrix released before each counselling round.

Candidates must submit fresh choices within the prescribed deadline for each round.

Missing the choice-filling deadline may lead to loss of participation in that counselling round.

Keep all required documents ready for verification and admission.

Admissions will be conducted through centralized counselling based on RUHS CUET 2026 scores.

Candidates are advised to complete registration, fee payment, and choice filling within the stipulated deadlines to secure participation in the RUHS CUET 2026 counselling process.