RUHS CUET 2026 Counselling Schedule Released: Registration Begins June 16, Check Direct Link

RUHS CUET 2026 Counselling: Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) has released the counselling and allotment schedule for admissions to various undergraduate health science courses through RUHS CUET 2026. The counselling process will be conducted for courses including B.Sc Nursing, D.Pharma, B.Pharma, BPT, B.Optom, BRTT, BMRIT and BMLS.
Candidates seeking admission to constituent and affiliated colleges under RUHS must register online to participate in the counselling process. The registration window for Round 1 counselling will open on June 16 and remain active until July 8. Admissions will be offered based on candidates' performance in RUHS CUET 2026.
Direct Link: RUHS CUET 2026 Counselling
RUHS CUET 2026 Counselling: Important Dates
Round 1
- Registration for counselling: June 16 to July 8, 2026
- Provisional merit list: July 1, 2026
- Provisional seat matrix: July 3, 2026
- Counselling fee payment and choice filling: July 4 to July 8, 2026
- Allotment result: July 11, 2026
- Reporting to allotted college: July 11 to July 17, 2026
Round 2
- Seat matrix publication: July 18, 2026
- Registration, fee payment and choice filling: July 18 to July 22, 2026
- Allotment result: July 25, 2026
- College reporting: July 25 to July 31, 2026
Round 3
- Seat matrix publication: August 1, 2026
- Registration and choice filling: August 1 to August 5, 2026
- Allotment result: August 8, 2026
- Reporting to allotted college: August 9 to August 14, 2026
- Academic session begins: August 17, 2026
RUHS CUET 2026 Counselling Process
- Candidates must register online to participate in the counselling process.
- Registration is mandatory for admission through Round 1, Round 2, and Round 3.
- Applicants need to pay a counselling fee of Rs 550 online.
- After fee payment, candidates must fill and lock their college choices.
- Seat allotment will be based on RUHS CUET 2026 merit, eligibility, preferences, and seat availability.
- Selected candidates must download the allotment letter and report to the allotted college with required documents and fees.
RUHS CUET 2026: Important Instructions For Candidates
Read the counselling guidelines and eligibility criteria carefully before choice filling.
- Check the provisional seat matrix released before each counselling round.
- Candidates must submit fresh choices within the prescribed deadline for each round.
- Missing the choice-filling deadline may lead to loss of participation in that counselling round.
- Keep all required documents ready for verification and admission.
- Admissions will be conducted through centralized counselling based on RUHS CUET 2026 scores.
Candidates are advised to complete registration, fee payment, and choice filling within the stipulated deadlines to secure participation in the RUHS CUET 2026 counselling process.