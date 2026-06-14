RUHS CUET 2026 Counselling Registration Begins On June 16, Check Complete Schedule

The Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS), Jaipur, has officially released the RUHS CUET Counselling 2026 schedule on its official website. Candidates who qualified in the RUHS Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2026 can participate in the counselling process for admission to various undergraduate healthcare courses.

The online registration process for RUHS CUET Counselling 2026 will begin on June 16, 2026. Eligible students seeking admission to B.Sc. Nursing, Bachelor of Physiotherapy (B.PT), B.Pharm, and other allied healthcare programmes in Rajasthan can complete the registration process within the prescribed timeline.

RUHS CUET Counselling 2026 Schedule

The university has announced the complete round-wise counselling schedule for candidates. Check the important dates below:

Online Registration: June 16 to July 8, 2026

Provisional Merit List: July 1, 2026

Round 1 Seat Matrix Display: July 3, 2026

Counselling Fee Window Opens: July 4, 2026

Choice Filling and Locking: July 4 to July 8, 2026

Last Date for Registration and Choice Submission: July 8, 2026 (11:59 PM)

Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: July 11, 2026

Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: July 25, 2026

Official Schedule PDF Here

How to Apply for RUHS CUET Counselling 2026?

Visit the official website at ruhsraj.org.

Open the RUHS CUET 2026 Counselling Admission section.

Log in using the entrance examination roll number and date of birth.

Pay the counselling fee of ₹550 through the online payment gateway.

Check the Round 1 seat matrix and select their preferred colleges and courses.

It is important to arrange choices carefully and lock them before the deadline to ensure consideration during seat allotment.

The RUHS CUET Counselling 2026 registration process offers qualified candidates an opportunity to secure admission in leading healthcare institutions across Rajasthan. Admissions will be conducted through a merit-based counselling process. So candidates are advised to complete registration early and regularly monitor official updates.