RSCIT January 2020 Result Announced

RSCIT January 2020 result released by VMOU on official website

Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU), Kota has released the result for the RSCIT exam held in January. The University has released the result for the Rajasthan State Certificate in Information Technology (RSCIT) exam which was held on January 19, 2020. Students who appeared for the RSCIT Examination in January can check their result using either their roll number or name and date of birth.

Rajasthan State Certificate in Information Technology (RSCIT) is a Diploma Computer course offered by Rajasthan Knowledge Corporation Limited (RKCL).

VMOU RSCIT January 2020 Result: How To Check?

Step one: Go to official website: rkcl.vmou.ac.in

Step two: Click on the result link.

Step three: Select your district from the dropdown menu.

Step four: Select your option - Check result either using roll number or using your name and date of birth.

Step five: Enter the details.

Step six: Submit and view your result.

VMOU RSCIT January 2020 Result: Check Here

The University has also released the revised and final answer key for RSCIT January 2020 exam. The RSCIT January 2020 result has been prepared on the basis of the final answer key. Students can download the final answer key from the official website or here.

Click here for more Education News