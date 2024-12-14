RRB Technician Exam 2024: Admit Card To Be Out On December 15, Test Begins On December 19

RRB Exam 2024: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the schedule for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) for Technician Grade 1 and Grade 3 posts. A total of 14,298 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive. The CBT will be held from December 19 to December 29, 2024, across multiple exam centers in India.

The exam will be conducted in multiple shifts, and city intimation slips will be released starting December 10, 2024. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates on the schedule and admit card release.

Exam Schedule and Admit Card Details

Candidates will be able to download their admit cards four days before their respective exam date, with admit cards available from December 15, 2024.

The recruitment process involves a Computer-Based Test, followed by document verification and a medical examination.

Technician Grade 1 Signal - 1,092 vacancies



Eligibility:

Bachelor's degree in Science (Physics / Electronics / Computer Science / Information Technology / Instrumentation)

BSc in any combination of Physics / Electronics / Computer Science / IT / Instrumentation

BE/BTech/3-year Engineering Polytechnic Diploma in the above-mentioned streams.

Technician Grade 3 (Open Line) - 8,052 vacancies



Technician Grade 3 (Workshop & PUs) - 5,154 vacancies

For full details, including the official notification and application process, visit the official RRB website or refer to the RRB Technician Notification PDF.