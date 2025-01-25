RRB RPF Constable Application Status 2025 Out

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the application status for Railway Protection Force (RPF) Constable 2025 for 4,208 vacancies. Candidates who have registered for the exam can visit the official website of the RRB to check their application status. The notification for the RPF has been sent to the respective candidate via SMS and email to their registered mobile numbers and email addresses. Candidates can also use their Login ID and password to check the application status.

The official notification by the RRB mentions, "While every care has been taken in preparing the list of provisionally eligible candidates. RRB reserves the right to rectify any inadvertent error or typographical/printing mistakes. RRB regrets inability to entertain any correspondence from rejected candidates."

Candidatures of all accepted candidates (Provisionally accepted/ Conditionally accepted) is purely provisional and his/her candidature is liable to be cancelled at any stage of recruitment process or thereafter, in case of any inconsistency/ deficiency/ falsified record or data furnished by them in his/her application or any malpractice on the part of candidates coming to the notice of RRB at any stage of the recruitment process.

Steps to check Railway RPF Constable Application Status 2025