RPSC Sub-Inspector Interview Schedule 2026 Out: Check Dates, Documents Required

RPSC SI Interview Schedule 2026: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), Ajmer, has released an interview schedule for candidates appearing for different recruitment examinations. According to the official press note, interviews for Sub-Inspector/Platoon Commander Recruitment 2025 and Assistant Professor posts in Chemistry and Economics will be conducted in November 2026. Candidates shortlisted for these posts should check the interview dates carefully and prepare the required documents before appearing. The commission has also instructed candidates to carry their latest passport-size colour photograph, original identity proof and original certificates along with photocopies to avoid difficulties during verification.

Click here: RPSC SI Interview Schedule 2026 PDF

RPSC Interview Schedule 2026: Important Dates

According to the official notification, the interview schedule is as follows:

Sub-Inspector/Platoon Commander Recruitment 2025: Interviews for the Home (Group-1) Department, third phase, will be held from November 2 to November 30, 2026.

Interviews for the Home (Group-1) Department, third phase, will be held from November 2 to November 30, 2026. Assistant Professor Chemistry Recruitment 2025: Interviews for the College Education Department will take place from November 2 to November 20, 2026.

Interviews for the College Education Department will take place from November 2 to November 20, 2026. Assistant Professor Economics Recruitment 2025: Interviews for the College Education Department are scheduled for November 26 and November 27, 2026.

Candidates should check the official RPSC website for their interview letters and further instructions.

Documents To Carry For RPSC Interviews 2026

Candidates must carry the following documents to the interview venue:

A printout of the interview letter downloaded from the official RPSC website.

A recent passport-size colour photograph.

A valid original photo identity proof, such as an Aadhaar card, voter identity card, passport or driving licence.

All original certificates and relevant documents, along with photocopies.

The commission has warned that candidates who fail to bring the required documents may be denied entry to the interview. Candidates should therefore verify their documents in advance and follow the instructions mentioned in their interview letters.