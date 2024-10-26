RPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2024: Registration To Begin On November 5, Check Details

RPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2024: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission will begin the application process for recruitment on November 5. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The last date to register is December 4. The recruitment drive aims to fill 2,202 lecturer positions.

Recruitment will be conducted for 24 subjects, including Hindi, English, Rajasthani, Punjabi, Urdu, and History. For detailed, subject-wise information on available positions, please refer to the full details here.

RPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2024: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the RPSC website

Step 2: Find the RPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2024 application on the homepage and click on it

Step 3. A new page will open on the screen

Step 4: Provide personal details

Step 5: Make the payment and submit the application

Step 6: Take a hard copy of your application form

The official notification reads: "Regarding incorrect/incomplete information in the application form, candidates are requested to carefully review the one-time registration fee, application process, certificate requirements, and other examination-related information before filling out the online application form."

The examination will have a total score of 450 marks, divided into two papers. Paper I will be worth 150 marks with a duration of 1.5 hours, and Paper II will be worth 300 marks with a duration of 3 hours. Both papers will consist of multiple-choice questions.

Negative marking will apply to both papers. For each incorrect answer, one-third of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted.

