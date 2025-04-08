Advertisement

RPF Constable Recruitment Exam 2025 Result To Be Out Soon, Check Details

RPF Constable Result 2025: The Computer-Based Test was held from March 2, 2025, to March 18, 2025.

Read Time: 2 mins
RPF Constable Recruitment Exam 2025 Result To Be Out Soon, Check Details
RPF Constable Recruitment 2025: Candidates can download result from official website.
Education Result

RPF Constable Recruitment 2025: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will soon release the results for RPF Constable recruitment examination. Candidates can download the results from the official regional websites of RRBs once they are available. The Computer-Based Test was held from March 2, 2025, to March 18, 2025.

Steps to Check Railway RPF Constable Result 2025:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the RRB RPF Constable exam result link

Step 3: Enter your login credentials

Step 4: Check the result and download it

Step 5: Take a hard copy for future use

RRB RPF Constable Result 2025: Marking Scheme

The Computer-Based Test (CBT) comprises 120 multiple-choice questions, each carrying one mark. The exam lasted 90 minutes. One-third of a mark was deducted for every incorrect response, while no marks were awarded or deducted for unanswered questions.

RRB RPF Constable Result 2025: Selection Process

The selection process for RPF Constable 2025 includes four stages:

Computer-Based Test (CBT) 

Candidates were required to answer 120 questions within 90 minutes.

Physical Measurement Test (PMT)

Height measurements are recorded for all candidates, while chest measurements apply to male candidates only.

Physical Efficiency Test (PET) 

Candidates are evaluated through running, long jump, and high jump.

Document Verification (DV)

Shortlisted candidates must present their original documents for verification.

